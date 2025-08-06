Shaq guarantees Cowboys win, risks Vegas walk of shame in Barkley's dress if Eagles triumph

Shaq could soon be spotted wearing Charles Barkley's infamous Weight Watchers dress outside his Las Vegas restaurant — if the Cowboys lose to the Eagles in their Week 1 NFL matchup.

Yes, the massive NBA Hall of Famer – born Shaquille O'Neal – made the bold bet on "The Big Podcast With Shaq," which he co-hosts with Adam Lefkoe.

He promised to wear the same dress Barkley donned in a 2012 Weight Watchers commercial — and not just anywhere, but in front of the NBA legend's Big Chicken restaurant at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.

Shaq doubled down on the bet, even joking, "Hold on, hold on… with no underwear on."

"The Big Podcast With Shaq"

Shaq's Cowboys loyalty runs deep

"We're winning this year," Shaq said. "I'm guaranteeing it."

During the DraftKings-affiliated podcast, Shaq said he used to tell others as a youngster that former Cowboys defensive end Ed "Too Tall" Jones was his father.

"That's why I like the Cowboys, and I don't ever switch up," Shaq said. "I'm not one of these guys that, you know, whatever team is hot, you switch up."

Asked if he had lost his mind, Shaq replied: "No, I'm a man of my word."

Eagles flying high, Cowboys stuck in neutral

Shaq's bet comes at a time when the Eagles have enjoyed a strong run of success in recent years, highlighted by two Super Bowl victories in the last decade.

On the other hand, the Cowboys, once the dominant force of the NFL with five Super Bowl titles — the last coming in January 1996 — have endured a frustrating stretch of limited success over the past 30 years. The team has never returned to the Super Bowl and have not reached the NFC Championship Game again.