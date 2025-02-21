Who's leading off and 4 other questions facing the Phillies in 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies have proven they can compete for a National League pennant over the last three seasons, yet a World Series has eluded them. In another year with World Series expectations, the Phillies have improved their win total each season but have bounced out of the playoffs one round earlier.

The core of this team is back from the National League East champions, as the Phillies made minimal moves this offseason to improve the roster. They added Max Kepler to the outfield and acquired Jesus Luzardo in a trade to bolster the rotation while signing Jordan Romano to fill the back end of the bullpen after Jeff Hoffman departed in free agency.

The 2025 Phillies are expected to compete for a World Series appearance in what could be their final year with this current group of stars. With spring training commencing, there are obviously questions that need to be answered.

These are the five questions to pay attention to with the 2025 season approaching.

1. Will the lineup change, and what will it look like?

There has been discussion of the Phillies changing their lineup to get more production out of an offense that has a lot of hot and cold spells throughout the season, especially in October. One option is to move Kyle Schwarber out of the leadoff spot and place him in a spot where he can drive more runs.

So, who would bat leadoff? Trea Turner is the front-runner to bat first, while Bryce Harper could move up to second. Hitting third would either be Alec Bohm or Schwarber, depending on the matchup. This would balance the lineup and have the Phillies' best power hitter in a run-producing spot.

Turner, Harper, Bohm and Schwarber are welcome changes, even though the Phillies had a lot of success with Schwarber at the top of the lineup. Manager Rob Thomson will tinker with the lineup change this spring, but that will be the major alteration in a lineup loaded with good hitters.

2. How will the outfield situation play itself out?

The Phillies' outfield was a major concern throughout all of last season, and the OPS in left field (.691, 19th in MLB) and center field (.669, 18th) was a weakness throughout the season. Right field is a lock with Nick Castellanos, but what about center and left field?

The Phillies signed Kepler to a one-year deal to play left field. He will begin as the primary left fielder. That leaves a platoon of Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas in center field, a last chance for both players to prove they can be regular contributors to a lineup.

If Kepler can produce closer to his 2023 numbers (.260 average, 24 home runs, .816 OPS), it will go a long way for this outfield. Marsh getting more consistent against left-handed pitching will significantly help.

If there is a lack of power in the outfield, expect Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski to be aggressive at the trade deadline for a bat.

3. When will Andrew Painter make his debut?

The Phillies have been pretty consistent regarding Painter's timetable. He hasn't pitched in a game in nearly two years due to Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Painter returned to the Arizona Fall League last year and won the Pitcher of the Year award.

Painter added a slider to his arsenal of fastball, curveball and changeup, as his elbow is stronger than ever. When will the 21-year-old be in the Phillies rotation?

Don't expect Painter to pitch for the Phillies until June at the earliest. He won't be pitching in Grapefruit League games this spring and is on an innings limit. Expect to see Painter start the year in Double-A Reading before going up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley before the Phillies feel he's ready to contribute to their rotation.

The Phillies will be patient with Painter, arguably their best pitching prospect since Cole Hamels.

4. Could Justin Crawford and Aidan Miller get called up this season?

In addition to Painter, Crawford and Miller are two Phillies prospects knocking on the door to the big leagues. Crawford shined in Reading last season, hitting .333 with a .380 OBP and 15 steals in 40 games. He'll start the season in Reading, but the 21-year-old is on the fast track to move up to Lehigh Valley.

Crawford could be the answer in center field by this summer if Rojas continues to struggle at the plate. He's a solid fielder, but the Phillies will need speed to go with a consistent contact hitter, which is what Crawford provides.

Miller was only in Reading for the last week of the season, and the Phillies are very optimistic about the 20-year-old shortstop. He'll spend the majority of the first half of the year in Reading, but Dombrowski said he might be up with the Phillies "very quickly."

The 2026 season is more realistic for Miller with the Phillies. If he slugs the ball well in Reading and Lehigh Valley, there could be an opportunity for a September call-up.

5. Will Ranger Suarez be with the Phillies all year?

Suarez had a Cy Young-caliber first half in 2024, earning his first All-Star appearance and setting himself up for a massive contract extension with the Phillies. That never materialized as a recurring back injury led to a 5.70 ERA in nine starts, striking out 39 batters and walking 18 after the break.

The Phillies acquired Luzardo this offseason to solidify the No. 5 spot in a loaded rotation with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez and Suarez. Painter will eventually be joining this rotation while Wheeler, Nola, and Sanchez are under long-term deals. Suarez may be the odd man out.

A free agent after this season, Suarez could be the Phillies' biggest bargaining chip at the trade deadline, especially if this team needs an outfield bat. A huge contract awaits Suarez if he has a good season, and Suarez knows how important the 2025 season is toward his future.

Don't be surprised if Suarez has a big season, but the Phillies could move on this summer if Painter is ready and the outfield has another power struggle. The Phillies are hoping that isn't the case.