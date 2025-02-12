Phillies 2025 spring training opens as pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater

As Philadelphia prepares to celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win with a parade down Broad Street, the mitts will soon begin popping in Clearwater, Florida. Phillies pitchers and catchers report to spring training today for their first official workout.

The Phillies join most MLB teams, with pitchers and catchers reporting to camp today. Only a few teams will get their spring workouts started on Thursday.

Philadelphia will have its first full-squad workout on Monday, and spring training games begin on Saturday, Feb. 22.

After watching the Eagles win a championship, the Phillies' journey to finish the story begins today.

Here's a guide to the 2025 Phillies spring training.

When do the Phillies report to spring training?

Phillies pitchers and catchers reported to the Carpenter Complex for spring training on Feb. 12 with their first official workout.

The rest of the Phillies players are required to report to Clearwater by Monday, Feb. 17, for the club's first full-squad workout.

When do the Phillies start playing spring training games?

The Phillies open their spring schedule on Saturday, Feb. 22, against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, followed by their home debut at BayCare Ballpark the next day against the Baltimore Orioles.

Philadelphia has 31 games scheduled for spring training.

Where do I watch the games?

The Phillies' spring games will be broadcast on TV, MLB.com, or the radio. The TV schedule has yet to be announced.

Who will be in camp for spring training?

The Phillies have 23 non-roster invitees in addition to their 40-man roster. Top prospects Aidan Miller, Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford headline the club's spring training invitees.

Here are the Phillies non-roster invitees for 2025:

Pitchers (11): Nabil Crismatt, RHP; José Cuas, RHP; Tristan Garnett, LHP; Joel Kuhnel, RHP; Griff McGarry, RHP; John McMillon, RHP; Nicholas Padilla, RHP; Andrew Painter, RHP; Austin Schulfer, RHP; Nick Vespi, LHP; and Guillo Zuñiga, RHP

Catchers (4): Josh Breaux, Payton Henry, Paul McIntosh, Caleb Ricketts

Infielders (6): Rodolfo Castro, Otto Kemp, Matt Kroon, Rafael Lantigua, Aidan Miller, Carson Taylor

Outfielders (2): Justin Crawford, Gabriel Rincones Jr.

When does the regular season start?

The Phillies will open the 2025 season on the road in Washington, beginning on March 27, with a three-game series against the Nationals.

Philadelphia's home opener will be Monday, March 31, against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.