Philadelphia Phillies eliminated from playoffs after losing NLDS to New York Mets in 4 games

The Philadelphia Phillies' season is over. After winning the NL East for the first time since 2011, the Phillies lost the NLDS to the New York Mets in four games, which ended in a 4-1 loss on Wednesday night at Citi Field.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning off Phillies reliever Carlos Estevez that gave New York the lead they needed to seal the series victory over their NL East rivals.

Until Lindor's grand slam, the Mets trailed the Phillies, 1-0. But with the way the Mets have been hitting the ball, the lead was never safe.

Third baseman Alec Bohm knocked in Bryce Harper after New York third baseman Mark Vientos committed an error in the top of the fourth inning for Philadelphia's only run of the night.

The Phillies had another opportunity to score runs in the top of the sixth inning after Harper led off the inning with a double, but he was left stranded on base along with Bohm. Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto each struck out swinging and Bryson Stott grounded out to first to end the inning. The Phillies finished the game with four hits compared to eight by New York.

Ranger Suarez did everything he could to keep the Phillies in the game with a gutsy performance in his first postseason start of 2024 after struggling in the second half of the season.

Suarez got out of multiple jams with the bases loaded and didn't allow any runs to keep Philadelphia's season alive. Suarez went 4 and 1/3 innings and struck out eight batters. He allowed five hits and walked four batters.

The Mets will play the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NLCS.

