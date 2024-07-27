Phillies' Ranger Suarez placed on IL with lower back soreness

Teen shot in Philadelphia recording studio and more top stories | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies' lefty starting pitcher Ranger Suárez is heading to the injured list with lower back soreness, the team's President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced Saturday in a news release.

Suárez, a former National League Pitcher of the Month in his first All-Star season, was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to July 24.

Left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard was called up from the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs to fill Suárez's roster spot.

Allard is 2-6 with a 5.23 ERA for the Iron Pigs this season, but has been hot in his last eight appearances since June 1, posting a 2.84 ERA and striking out 42 batters while walking 11.

After dropping Friday night's game against the Cleveland Guardians 3-1, the Phillies will send South Jersey native Tyler Phillips to the mound Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Saturday will also mark the Phillies debut of new outfielder Austin Hays, who was just acquired from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in a trade for Seranthony Dominguez and Cristian Pache.

Hays, wearing No. 12, will play left field and is batting ninth.