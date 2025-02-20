Bryce Harper's new tattoo makes love for Phillie Phanatic permanent

Bryce Harper has made his bromance with the Phillies Phanatic permanent, literally. Utah-based tattoo artist Hannah Matthews shared photos on social media of Harper's new Phanatic ink, located on his right forearm.

The tattoo depicts the Phanatic on his four-wheeler.

In her Instagram post, Matthews explained the joy she had tattooing the Phillies' first baseman.

"I would tell you how the game of baseball has taught me some of my favorite life lessons. About how my fondest memories growing up are playing catch with my dad, playing wiffle ball in the front yard and using the garden hose as bases," Matthews wrote. "I'd try to express the feeling of happiness, calling my dad when I was 14 to tell him I hit my first home run. Center field. The park lights were humming. She didn't even feel the ball hit the bat. I'll never know why I got this opportunity of a lifetime — but I could not be more grateful to Bryce for asking me to do this @philliephanatic piece."

Harper and the Phanatics have a history dating back to 2019 when the superstar signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies.

Harper wasted no time pandering to Phillies fans — and perhaps even the mascot — by wearing Phanatic-inspired cleats in his first-ever regular-season game with the club. It wasn't the only time he's worn Phanatic cleats, either. He also wore a Phanatic headband and a "Clearwooder" T-shirt featuring the Phanatic. The 2021 NL MVP has also gifted the Phanatic a customized birthday gift.

During the 2023 Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Harper used a Phanatic-themed bat.

Spring training is underway, and Phillies baseball begins Saturday — meaning there won't be another weekend in Philadelphia without baseball until at least the end of September.