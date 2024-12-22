Philadelphia Phillies acquire LHP Jesús Luzardo, catcher Paul McIntosh in trade with Miami Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies added another pitcher to their bullpen in a trade with the Miami Marlins, the team announced Sunday. The Phils acquired left-handed pitcher Jesús Luzardo, 27, and catcher Paul McIntosh, 27, from the Marlins in exchange for minor league shortstop Starlyn Caba and outfielder Emaarion Boyd.

The 27-year-old, described by CBS Sports as "one of the most electric arms in baseball," threw 66 ⅔ innings, and posted a 5.00 ERA with 58 strikeouts while working around back and elbow trouble in 2024. Luzardo has played in 105 games and made 89 starts over six seasons with the Marlins and Oakland Athletics.

Luzardo has dealt with his fair share of injuries during his time in the MLB, according to CBS Sports. Recently, the newly acquired pitcher dealt with finger, forearm, elbow and back troubles. Plus, he had Tommy John surgery when he was an amateur back in 2016.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: JesÃºs Luzardo #44 of the Miami Marlins pitches to the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park on June 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. Jess Rapfogel / Getty Images

The 2023 season was the first time Lozardo started in more than 18 games while in the MLB. The 27-year-old started in 32 games with a 3.58 ERA and had 208 strikeouts on the year.

The Lima, Peru, native stands at 6 feet tall and was initially drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 2016 MLB Draft.

Meanwhile, the Phillies' newest catcher, 27-year-old McIntosh, played 117 games for Double-A Pensacola last season. McIntosh slashed .246/.340/.385 with a .725 OPS, 32 extra-base hits (18 2B, 2 3B, 12 HR) and a 10.4 percent walk rate (50 BB, 480 PA).

The catcher is from Atlanta, Georgia, and was selected by the Nationals in the 2018 MLB Draft.