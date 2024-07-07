Philadelphia Phillies sending franchise-record 7 players to 2024 MLB All-Star Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are sending a franchise-record seven players to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game later this month in Arlington, Texas.

On Sunday, the MLB announced pitchers and reserves heading to the Midsummer Classic and Philadelphia's pitching staff -- one of the best in baseball -- will be represented.

Phillies starters Ranger Suarez and Zack Wheeler and relievers Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman were named All-Stars on Sunday and will join starters Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm.

Suarez, Strahm and Hoffman are all first-time All-Stars. It will be Wheeler's second All-Star game of his career after he made his first in the 2021 season with the Phillies.

Suarez and Wheeler are National League Cy-Young candidates as the Phillies are 58-32 with the best record in the MLB. They each rank in the top 10 in the MLB in ERA, respectively.

Suarez, the 28-year-old set to eventually get a long-term contract with the team, is having the best season of his career. He's 10-3 this season, which ranks second for wins in the league with Phillies teammate Aaron Nola and several other players. Suarez also ranks 12th in the league with a 1.02 WHIP and he's on pace to set a career-high for strikeouts in a single season.

Suarez had a shaky June after he left a game early in that month against the St. Louis Cardinals after taking a ball to his throwing hand on a line-drive. He was able to make his next start in London against the Mets, but he posted his worst ERA of the season so far in June and had another rough outing on Friday vs. the Atlanta Braves.

Like Suarez, Strahm and Hoffman are also heading to their first All-Star games after each playing for multiple clubs across baseball. Hoffman has a 1.21 ERA, which ranks first on the team, with eight saves, 47 strikeouts and a 3-1 record. Strahm is 4-1 with a 1.59 ERA and 45 strikeouts.

Before Sunday, the Phillies' franchise record for most players in an All-Star game was five, which has happened six times. The most recent happened in 2011 when Roy Halladay, Cole Hamels, Cliff Lee, Placido Polanco and Shane Victorino were named All-Stars.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 16, at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers.