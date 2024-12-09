2-time All-Star closer Jordan Romano, Phillies reportedly agree to 1-year-contract

The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly have added a two-time All-Star closer to their bullpen.

Jordan Romano and the Phillies agreed to a one-year contract pending a physical Monday, according to multiple reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the agreement.

Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported it's a one-year, $7.7 million deal.

MLBTradeRumors projected Romano would make $7.75 million in arbitration before the Toronto Blue Jays non-tendered him.

Romano, a hard-throwing righty who will turn 32 in April, missed nearly all of the 2024 season with an elbow injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. He appeared in just 15 games, allowing 10 runs in 13 2/3 innings last season.

Before that, however, Romano had back-to-back All-Star seasons as the Toronto closer. He combined for 72 saves with a 2.51 ERA over 122 appearances in 2022 and 2023.

Romano has a fastball-slider pitch mix, touching on average around 96.7 mph on his heater.

The Blue Jays non-tendered Romano in November, making him a free agent. He spent six seasons with Toronto and served as the Jays' closer since 2021. He has a 2.90 career ERA and 105 saves.

Philadelphia adds at least one high-leverage reliever to its bullpen by adding Romano. Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estévez, a trade deadline pickup, are free agents. After the season, team president Dave Dombrowski said he didn't expect to bring both back.

The Phils are still interested in re-signing Hoffman, but it's unclear if there's a match, according to The Athletic.