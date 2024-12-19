Max Kepler, Philadelphia Phillies reportedly agree to 1-year deal

Beloved New Jersey crossing guard laid to rest today | Digital Brief

The Philadelphia Phillies and outfielder Max Kepler have agreed to a one-year deal on Thursday night, according to multiple reports. Todd Zolecki and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com were the first to report the news. The deal is pending a physical.

ESPN reports the deal is worth $10 million.

Sources telling @feinsand and me that the #Phillies and OF Max Kepler are working on a one-year deal, pending a physical. Kepler, 31, has spent entire 10-year career with the Twins. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) December 20, 2024

Kepler, 31, has spent his entire 10-year career with the Minnesota Twins in the American League.

Kepler played 105 games for the Twins last season and dealt with hip and knee injuries. He slashed .253/.302/.380 with a .682 OPS and hit eight home runs with 42 RBIs in a down season in Minnesota.

Kepler had one of the better years of his career during the 2023 season, where he slashed .260/.332/.484 with a .816 OPS to go along with 24 homers and 66 RBIs.

Kepler is a Berlin, Germany, native and leaves the Twins as the all-time home run leader at their home stadium, Target Field.

The Phillies needed help in the outfield entering the offseason after the team non-tendered Austin Hays, and Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas not being locked into starting roles for the 2025 season.

Kepler is the second move the Phillies have made so far in free agency.

Earlier this month, the Phillies signed two-time All-Star closer Jordan Romano away from the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year deal.