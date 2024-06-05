NYC congestion pricing start date could be delayed, sources say. Here's why.

Trucking Association of New York wants to stop congestion pricing Trucking Association of New York wants to stop congestion pricing 02:33

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing to delay the start of congestion pricing in New York City, sources tell CBS New York.

Sources say the governor is concerned about how the toll will impact economic recovery in Midtown, Manhattan, as inflation remains high in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor's office did not respond to CBS New York's request for a comment.

Sources tell CBS New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer there are questions about whether congestion pricing will actually take effect on June 30.

Hochul previously voiced her support for congestion pricing, saying it's expected to result in less air pollution, lower carbon emissions and fewer crashes. She also said the money would be "transformative" for the MTA.

The Riders Alliance released a statement Wednesday morning, saying a delay would be an "outrageous betrayal of our trust."

"New York City public transit riders gave Governor Hochul her margin of victory in the 2022 election. Stopping congestion pricing before it even starts would be an outrageous betrayal of our trust," the statement read. "Congestion pricing is the only public policy that can make our subway more reliable and accessible, speed up slow bus service, and help clear the air as wildfire smoke thickens. Governor Hochul must turn it on June 30 as planned."

When does NYC congestion pricing start?

Congestion pricing is currently set to start at midnight on June 30. New York City would be the first in the nation to implement such a toll.

The MTA is holding a series of webinars to answer questions about the rollout, and the first session is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.

How will congestion pricing work in NYC?

Under the plan, drivers will be charged to enter Manhattan below 60th Street. Fees will be higher during peak hours, which are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

For drivers using E-ZPass, passenger and small commercial vehicles will pay $15 during peak hours, motorcycles will pay $7.50, and trucks and buses will pay $24 or $36 depending on size.

Some discounts and exemptions will be available, including the Individual Disability Exemption Plan for those who are unable to use mass transit due to a medical condition.

Map of NYC congestion pricing zone

CBS2

The goal of congestion pricing is to reduce traffic and improve air quality in Manhattan. The money raised from the plan will be used for mass transit projects and upgrades.

However, the plan has faced significant pushback, including multiple lawsuits in New Jersey and New York.