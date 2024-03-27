NYC congestion pricing toll structure up for MTA vote today

NEW YORK -- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is expected to vote Wednesday on the controversial congestion pricing plan that would charge drivers to enter Manhattan's Central Business District below 60th Street.

The MTA Board voted late last year to approve a proposed tolling structure, under which most cars would pay $15 during peak hours, motorcycles would pay $7.50 and trucks would pay anywhere from $24 to $36, depending on size. That vote kicked off a public comment period, where commuters were asked to weigh in.

CBS New York confirmed earlier this week exemptions will be made for school buses, some commuter buses and thousands of vehicles in the city's fleet. However, public employees who drive private cars to work, like first responders and teachers, have been left off the list.

Another concern is how congestion pricing will impact traffic and parking outside the Central Business District. On Tuesday, we spoke with two councilmembers who are proposing residential permits for parts of Upper Manhattan and Queens.

"We are afraid that with congestion pricing we will see more people driving into northern Manhattan, leaving their cars here and then taking the train down to avoid the toll," said Councilmember Carmen de la Rosa, who represents Inwood.

MTA officials hope to implement the plan in June and say most of the infrastructure has already been installed, but the rollout could be delayed because of several ongoing lawsuits. Hearings are scheduled for April 3 and 4 in New Jersey, followed by a hearing in Manhattan Federal Court on May 17.