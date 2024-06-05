N.J. lawmaker hails NYC's congestion pricing delay, saying "we threw the kitchen sink at New York"

NEW YORK - New Jersey lawmakers are hailing word of an indefinite postponement of congestion pricing in New York City.

Lawmakers in New Jersey have long derided New York City's congestion pricing plan as a tax on commuters coming into Manhattan from the Garden State. They've filed lawsuits to try and stop it, arguing - among other things - that the plan offered no mitigation benefits for at least 13 counties in New Jersey they say will be negatively impacted by changing traffic patterns.

"After a five year fight, New York appears to have done right by hardworking Jersey families and backed off their outrageous Congestion Tax," Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a staunch opponent of the plan, said. "The Congestion Tax would have caused more traffic and cancer-causing pollution for families in northern Jersey and the outer boroughs."

"We threw the kitchen sink at New York - and then some - and got it done," Gottheimer said.

There's been no word yet from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy about word of the plan's delay.

Why Gov. Kathy Hochul is delaying congestion pricing

Sources told CBS New York the start date for congestion pricing has been postponed indefinitely over concerns raised by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

So far, there's been no official word on the delay from either Gov. Kathy Hochul or the MTA. But sources told CBS New York Hochul is concerned about the economic impact congestion pricing will have in Midtown Manhattan while inflation remains high.

Manhattan congestion pricing map

If approved, congestion pricing would toll drivers entering Manhattan's Central Business District, which stretches from 60th Street to the southern tip of the Financial District. CBS New York

The Congestion Relief Zone extends from the southern tip of Manhattan up to 60th Street. It encompasses all three major commuter tunnels on Manhattan's West Side - the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, and Lincoln Tunnel. On the East Side, the Queens Midtown Tunnel, Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge and Queensboro Bridge are all part of the zone.

The FDR Drive and West Side Highway are excluded from the zone, so drivers who use those roads and stay off the city grid will also be excluded. If they turn off of them into the zone, they will be charged.