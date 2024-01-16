Gov. Kathy Hochul comes to New York City's rescue with budget proposal money for asylum seeker crisis

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing a new budget that is music to the ears of Mayor Eric Adams. It ramps up new funding for New York City's asylum seeker crisis to the tune of several billion dollars.

President Joe Biden may have turned a deaf ear to Adams' plea for migrant funding, but not Hochul. She has allocated money to run shelters and care for the people that keep arriving in the Big Apple.

"We must support the city of New York in this moment," Hochul said.

The skies may have been cloudy across New York state on Tuesday, but there were pennies from heaven for a certain mayor as the governor made sure that even though she faces a $4.3 billion budget gap, there are funds to help New York City cope with its asylum seeker crisis in her new spending plan.

The $233 billion budget includes $2.4 billion for the crisis statewide.

It will help pay for some 3,000 shelter beds at the existing shelters at Floyd Bennett Field, Creedmor Psychiatric Center in Queens, and the tent city on Randalls Island

It also provides:

Legal and case management services

Health services, including testing for communicable diseases

Programs to relocate migrants to other parts of the state and provide rent subsidies

Expenses related to the deployment of the National Guard

"We're doing this not just because it's the right thing to do for the migrants and for the city of New York. We also know that companies won't do business in New York if there are thousands of people sleeping on the streets or the quality of life is dramatically impacted because the city is forced to cut essential services," Hochul said.

The proposal, which officially kicks off a 10-week negotiation period with lawmakers, includes a raft of other proposals including:

State police teams to combat shoplifting and a commercial security tax credit of up to $3,000 for small businesses to protect themselves

Extending mayoral control of schools for four years

A blue buffer zone program for the state to buy homes in flood planes

Capital funds to extend the Second Avenue subway west to Broadway

$250 million to help build housing on unused state land at transit stations and prisons

Mayoral control of schools promises to be a sticking point with the Legislature and so is the governor's promise not to raise income taxes. Some in the Legislature want to increase taxes of the rich.