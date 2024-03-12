Andrew Cuomo, considered by many as the father of congestion pricing, appears to have change of heart

NEW YORK -- There has been a stunning about-face on congestion pricing from the man who proposed it back in 2019 and then made it law in New York state.

Former governor Andrew Cuomo says it's time to hit the brakes because conditions in New York City in 2024 are far different than five years ago, when the controversial plan was given the green light.

The state's economy is fragile, people are afraid to take the subway, and a $15 congestion fee is hard to swallow for many people are just some of the concerns voiced by the man some might call the father of congestion pricing.

"I think this is a very unfortunate timing," Cuomo said.

Cuomo was the man who put pen to paper in 2019 and made congestion pricing the law of the land, giving the MTA the right to charge drivers a fee to enter Manhattan's Central Business District.

However, he now says the city's still-shaky recovery from COVID, empty office buildings and people who can telecommute, and high-profile crimes that make people afraid to take mass transit have him wondering if the controversial program's time has really come.

"We have to take a beat and understand what effect it will be today. I am comfortable with what the effect was in 2019. The question is where people are today. What will they do when the toll goes to $15? Will they actually get on mass transit or will they say, 'Forget it. I'm going to stay home,'" Cuomo said.

In some respects, the former governor finds himself on the same side as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, Congressman Josh Gottheimer and all the others who have filed suit to stop congestion pricing. He wants another study.

"Understand the consequences of your actions today and make sure you do no harm, right? First rule, do no harm, and this may do harm," Cuomo said.

CBS New York's Marcia Kramer asked Mayor Eric Adams about Cuomo's reservations.

"We have to make the right decision on congestion pricing. One, we need to make sure it doesn't overtax everyday working-class New Yorkers and, two, we have to make the determination is the time right," Adams said.

The mayor, who has to work with Gov. Kathy Hochul, who replaced Cuomo when he resigned, walked a careful tightrope.

"I don't want to do anything that's going to impact our economy and continuing recovery and, hearing voices from former or current elected officials, I'm open to hear what they have to say," Adams said.

It's important to point out that Cuomo only agreed to do the interview if it was on topic, so Kramer couldn't ask him about being subpoenaed to testify before Congress on COVID nursing home deaths. She also couldn't ask him about reports he wants to run for mayor.