Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC congestion pricing webinars start today. Here's how to sign up and submit a question.

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

MTA hosting NYC congestion pricing information sessions for drivers
MTA hosting NYC congestion pricing information sessions for drivers 00:23

NEW YORK -- Congestion pricing is set to start later this month in Manhattan, and the MTA is hosting a series of webinars to make sure drivers are ready. 

The online information sessions begin Wednesday, June 5 at 11 a.m., followed by five other dates.

  • Wednesday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 6 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Monday, June 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Tuesday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The MTA says the webinars will explain how the tolls work, share information on possible discounts, and help answer some frequently asked questions. 

Participants must register online here, and can submit questions ahead of time. 

NYC congestion pricing map & how it works

map-congestion-zone-for-web.jpg
CBS2

The MTA says congestion pricing will reduce traffic and improve air quality in Manhattan, while raising money for much needed mass transit improvements. The plan takes effect at 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 30.   

Most drivers will be charged $15 to enter Manhattan's "Congestion Relief Zone" at or below 60th Street from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. Motorcycles will be charged less, but trucks and buses will have to pay more. 

Exemptions have been made for certain emergency and government vehicles, school and commuter buses, as well as low-income drivers and those who have medical conditions that prevent them from using mass transit. Learn more about the exemptions here.

Drivers will be able to use their E-ZPass or pay by mail, which is about 50% more expensive. Sign up for E-ZPass here.

Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 5:53 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.