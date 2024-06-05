NYC congestion pricing webinars start today. Here's how to sign up and submit a question.

NEW YORK -- Congestion pricing is set to start later this month in Manhattan, and the MTA is hosting a series of webinars to make sure drivers are ready.

The online information sessions begin Wednesday, June 5 at 11 a.m., followed by five other dates.

Wednesday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, June 6 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, June 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.



The MTA says the webinars will explain how the tolls work, share information on possible discounts, and help answer some frequently asked questions.

Participants must register online here, and can submit questions ahead of time.

NYC congestion pricing map & how it works

CBS2

The MTA says congestion pricing will reduce traffic and improve air quality in Manhattan, while raising money for much needed mass transit improvements. The plan takes effect at 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 30.

Most drivers will be charged $15 to enter Manhattan's "Congestion Relief Zone" at or below 60th Street from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. Motorcycles will be charged less, but trucks and buses will have to pay more.

Exemptions have been made for certain emergency and government vehicles, school and commuter buses, as well as low-income drivers and those who have medical conditions that prevent them from using mass transit. Learn more about the exemptions here.

Drivers will be able to use their E-ZPass or pay by mail, which is about 50% more expensive. Sign up for E-ZPass here.