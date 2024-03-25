MTA considering NYC congestion pricing exemptions for government vehicles, some buses

NEW YORK -- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is working to clarify exactly which vehicles will be exempt from congestion pricing.

CBS New York has confirmed the agency is looking into full exemptions for approximately 26,000 government vehicles, including every city-owned car. The exemption would not apply to city workers' privately owned cars.

All yellow school buses with Department of Education contracts would also be exempt for both public and private schools.

Long distance bus lines, such as Greyhound, the Hampton Jitney and Megabus, could also see exemptions. They would not apply to buses that are not open to the public, such as employee shuttles.

Under the current plan, congestion pricing would charge most drivers $15 to enter Manhattan's Central Business District below 60th Street during peak hours. Taxis would have to pay $2.50, motorcycles $7.50 and trucks anywhere from $24 to $36, depending on the size.

The tolling system is expected to take effect in June. The MTA says most of the infrastructure has already been installed, but the rollout could be delayed because of several ongoing lawsuits.

Earlier this month, the head of the national Transport Workers Union spoke out against the plan, specifically the lack of exemptions for city workers.

"Whether they're transit workers, teachers, firefighters, cops -- if you're assigned by the government to come to work here ... absolutely, 100 percent, for sure, they should not have to pay the fee," said John Samuelsen.

"What would it say about the program if we exempted government employees? That just doesn't seem fair," the MTA's Deputy Chief of External Relations and Policy Juliette Michaelson responded at the time. "I'll be paying the toll, and so will other government employees."

Firefighters have also called for an exemption, saying they cannot transport heavy, contaminated gear on mass transit.

Stick with CBS New York for more details on this developing story as they become available.