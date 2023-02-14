Jonathan Gannon to be named Arizona Cardinals head coach: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another Eagles coordinator is on the move following their Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will be named the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. The news comes hours after offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was named the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

The #AZCardinals kept Jonathan Gannon for a second day, delaying his flight to Philly so he could meet with owner Michael Bidwill. Those talks have gone well. Now, he's set to be their coach. https://t.co/gLoUUNe28A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2023

According to NFL Research, the Eagles are the first Super Bowl team to lose both coordinators to head coaching jobs since the 1994 San Francisco 49ers.

Gannon was a controversial coach during his two years in Philadelphia. His defense was a lightning rod for criticism by the team's fanbase, despite the unit putting up historic numbers, including recording the most sacks by a team in franchise history and having four players with double-digit sacks for the first time in NFL history.

Gannon's defense didn't have a good outing in the Super Bowl vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense. They didn't record a sack all game and allowed Kansas City to score on every possession in the second-half.

In the regular season, the Eagles' defense allowed the second-fewest yards per game, only trailing the 49ers. They also ranked tied for fourth in total takeaways.

