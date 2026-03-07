Philadelphia Eagles reportedly sign DT Jordan Davis to three-year extension

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly locking up defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a three-year extension.

Reports say the Eagles are finalizing a three-year, $78 million contract extension with the star defensive tackle that includes $65 million guaranteed.

The extension comes after a career season for Davis, who took a major step forward on the field despite an up-and-down year for the Birds.

Davis finished the season with a career-high 70 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. But it was his 61-yard return of a blocked kick for a game-sealing touchdown against the Rams that highlighted the defensive tackle's growth.

The former Georgia Bulldog has developed into a key piece in the Eagles' defense and will look to take another step forward as he enters his fifth season in Philadelphia.