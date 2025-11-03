Miami Dolphins trade linebacker Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to reports

The Miami Dolphins traded outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the NFL's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miami will receive a third-round draft selection in 2026 as part of the deal, while Philadelphia adds another defensive piece to strengthen its faltering pass rush, ESPN reported.

Phillips, who has three sacks through nine games this season, has totaled 26 in five years with the Dolphins. The 2021 first-round pick is entering free agency at the end of the season.

The trade underscores a period of transition in Miami.

The struggling Dolphins, now 2-7 after dismissing general manager Chris Grier last Friday, are reportedly open to additional moves involving pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Matthew Judon, according to ESPN.

Phillips leaves Miami after making an immediate impact as a rookie, setting a franchise record with 8.5 sacks in 2021 after being drafted 18th overall.