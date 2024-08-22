Eagles acquire WR Jahan Dotson in trade with Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have found their third wide receiver. The Eagles acquired 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson on Thursday in a trade with the Washington Commanders.

The Birds sent a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks in the 2025 NFL draft to the Commanders for Dotson and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

We have agreed to terms on a trade with Washington Commanders for WR Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft in exchange for a third-round pick and two seventh-rounds picks from the 2025 draft. pic.twitter.com/slf7qTD0An — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 22, 2024

Dotson is expected to slot in behind wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as Philadelphia's third wide receiver.

While Brown and Smith are among the top receiver duos in the NFL, the Eagles lacked a third receiver. They signed veteran DeVante Parker in free agency, but the 31-year-old retired in May. They also signed Parris Campbell as an option, but the veteran has been nursing a groin injury during training camp and preseason.

Dotson, one of the most decorated wideouts at Penn State University, will join the Eagles after catching 11 touchdown passes in 29 games for Washington.

Last season, the 24-year-old caught 49 balls for 518 yards and four TDs, including a career game against the Birds on Oct. 29.

Dotson reeled in eight of his 10 targets for 108 yards and a TD in the Commanders' 38-31 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia. His eight catches, 10 targets and 108 receiving yards are all a career-high.

The Newark, New Jersey, native had 84 catches for 1,041 yards and 11 TDs in two seasons with the Commanders.

The Commanders drafted Dotson with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Penn State.

Dotson finished his four-year career with the Nittany Lions as one of the university's best receivers ever. He has the second-most receptions (183) and receiving touchdowns (25) and fourth-most receiving yards (2,757) in Penn State history. In 2021, Dotson set a single-game school record with 242 receiving yards against Maryland.

Dotson will join another Penn State product on the Eagles' offense. Philadelphia signed former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley during free agency.

Barkley and Dotson did not play together in Happy Valley — Barkley graduated in 2017, and Dotson was a freshman in 2018 — but they both have roots in the Lehigh Valley. Barkley starred at Whitehall High School, and Dotson played at Nazareth Area High School — Dotson played his junior year of high school at Peddie School in Hightstown, New Jersey.