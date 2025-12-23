Five Eagles players named to 2026 Pro Bowl, DeJean and Mitchell selected for first time

Five Philadelphia Eagles players have landed a spot at the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, two for the first time in their careers.

Linebacker Zack Baun, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, defensive back Cooper DeJean, center Cam Jurgens and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell were named to the initial roster after votes from fans, coaches and fellow players.

The Pro Bowl honor is the first for DeJean and Mitchell. Baun, Jurgens and Carter, Philadelphia's only Pro Bowl starter, were each selected for a second time.

The Pro Bowl Games will be on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco ahead of Super Bowl LX.

While it's an honor to be selected for the Pro Bowl, most Eagles fans would probably agree they'd rather see the Birds return to the championship game for the second year in a row.

And while the season isn't over yet, Philly already locked in a playoff spot. The Eagles clinched the NFC East title with a win over the Washington Commanders in Week 16 and are currently the No. 3 seed in the playoff picture. They play the 11-4 Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Five players from Philadelphia were also named as alternates for the 2026 Pro Bowl: Jaelan Phillips, Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert, Kelee Ringo and Jalen Hurts.