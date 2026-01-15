Philadelphia Eagles 2026 free agents, draft picks and more. Here's what to know about the offseason.

After an early playoff exit, the Philadelphia Eagles enter the offseason with plenty of free agents who could head elsewhere in 2026.

The Birds will have some tough decisions to make on key players who have contributed to two Super Bowl runs over the last four seasons. The team already decided to move on from offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after one season in the role.

Here's what to know about Philadelphia's upcoming free agents, draft picks and other important dates this offseason.

Eagles 2026 free agents

The Eagles have 18 pending free agents heading into the 2026 offseason. Here's the full list organized by offense, defense and special teams.

Offense

TE Dallas Goedert (unrestricted)

WR Jahan Dotson (unrestricted)

TE Kylen Granson (unrestricted)

OL Matt Pryor (unrestricted)

OL Fred Johnson (unrestricted)

RB A.J. Dillon (unrestricted)

OL Brett Toth (unrestricted)

FB Ben VanSumeren (restricted)

QB Sam Howell (unrestricted)

TE Grant Calcaterra (unrestricted)

Defense

S Reed Blankenship (unrestricted)

DL Jaelan Phillips (unrestricted)

DL Azeez Ojulari (unrestricted)

DL Brandon Graham (unrestricted)

DL Joshua Uche (unrestricted)

LB Nakobe Dean (unrestricted)

ED Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (unrestricted)

Special teams

P Braden Mann (unrestricted)

When does NFL free agency begin?

The 2026 league year and free agency officially begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.

The league's legal tampering period window begins at noon on Monday, March 9. Teams are allowed to enter into contract negotiations with agents of players who become unrestricted free agents during the legal tampering period, but the deals can't become official until the new league year begins.

The deadline for teams to use the franchise or transition tag on players is on Tuesday, March 3.

How much cap space do the Eagles have?

The Eagles have spent a lot of money locking up their core to long-term deals over the years, so don't expect many flashy moves in free agency.

According to Over The Cap, the Eagles enter the offseason with $20,269,403 in cap space. The Birds have $14,290,455 in effective cap space, which is the amount of cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster.

When is the 2026 NFL draft?

The 2026 NFL draft will be from April 23 to 25 in Pittsburgh.

Eagles 2026 NFL draft picks

The Eagles currently have five picks in the 2026 NFL draft and three projected compensatory picks.

Here's the list:

Round 1 23rd overall (own pick)

Round 2 (own pick)

Round 3 (via New York Jets)

Round 3 (projected comp pick)

Round 4 (own pick)

Round 4 (projected comp pick)

Round 5 (via Washington Commanders)

Round 5 (projected comp pick)

When is the NFL scouting combine?

The 2026 NFL scouting combine will be from Feb. 23 to March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The combine is an annual event for NFL teams where they get the chance to evaluate players they could potentially select in the draft.