Nakobe Dean expected to return for Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49ers playoff game

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to get some help on the defensive side of the ball heading into the wild-card round game vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean, who missed the last two games of the regular season with a hamstring injury, is expected to return for Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Tuesday.

Dean's expected return to the lineup will be something to watch in the playoff game vs. the Niners. At times throughout the game, Dean, the former University of Georgia standout, will likely be asked to cover 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey out of the backfield just like when he went stride for stride with Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs earlier in the season.

McCaffrey is one of the top pass-catching backs in the league. He led the Niners in receiving with 102 catches for 924 receiving yards in the regular season as the team dealt with a slew of injuries to its offense. Those receiving numbers also ranked first among all running backs in the NFL.

Dean missed eight games in the 2025 season. He started the season on the physically unable to perform list as he worked his way back from a torn patellar tendon in his knee that he suffered in last year's wild-card round win over the Green Bay Packers.

Rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell, the team's 2025 first-round pick, has started games that Dean has missed.

When healthy, Dean has been one of the best players on the field in Fangio's defense, especially as a blitzer. In 10 games, he had 55 total tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles.