President Trump preparing to send ICE tactical teams to Philadelphia

Philadelphia is among five Democratic-led cities that President Trump is preparing to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactical teams, according to CBS News, a move that precipitated the mass protests in Los Angeles.

It's unclear whether the ICE Special Response Teams will conduct raids in Philadelphia and the four other cities.

SRTs are SWAT tactical units ICE uses for operations involving high-risk targets. The teams were used during some of the immigration raids in Los Angeles that saw dozens of people taken into custody, leading to mass protests in the city and President Trump deploying both the National Guard and U.S. Marines to the southern California city, against objections from LA Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In Philadelphia, 15 people were arrested during an anti-ICE protest Tuesday, which the police claimed drew 150 people. District Attorney Larry Krasner and community leaders are holding a press conference today ahead of Saturday's "No Kings Day" protest, where they plan to stress the importance of protecting "peaceful First Amendment rights while ensuring accountability for anyone — protesters or law enforcement — who commit acts of violence," according to a news release.

The news release also stated Krasner will provide an update on the arrests and charges from the protests that took place earlier this week in Philadelphia.

Is Philadelphia a sanctuary city?

Philadelphia was recently among dozens of U.S. cities and counties named on a list of sanctuary jurisdictions released by the Department of Homeland Security. The list was removed from the DHS website shortly after.

A 2016 executive order signed by former Mayor Jim Kenney declared the city a sanctuary city. Last month, City Solicitor Renee Garcia rejected using the term "sanctuary city," claiming that "welcoming city" is a more suitable term because sanctuary has a negative connotation and could impact the city's federal funding.

Kenney's order, No. 5-16, states that Philadelphia does not comply with ICE detainer requests unless they're supported by a warrant and for a person being released after a conviction for a first- or second-degree felony.

On Thursday, local faith leaders criticized Mayor Cherelle Parker and her administration for recently walking back Kenney's executive order. They called on city leaders to do more to protect immigrants, not cooperate with ICE and declare Philadelphia a sanctuary city, not just a welcoming city.

Philadelphia faith leaders say there's a critical difference because, they claim, a sanctuary city reaffirms the city's commitment to protecting everyone regardless of their immigration status, which includes preventing ICE arrests and protecting anti-ICE protesters.

"Reaffirm Philadelphia's sanctuary city status boldly, publicly and proudly. Denounce ICE and their illegal tactics, hiding behind masks, oftentimes appearing without warrants," Rev. Robin Hynicka of Arch Street United Methodist Church said. "End all collaboration between Philadelphia police and ICE. Do not allow anything to stand between our city and all of God's children who preside here."

According to Garcia, the policies protect immigrants from federal law enforcement, and immigration is still in effect, though faith leaders say that is not enough.

"The laws on paper mean nothing when in practice, ICE roams free, police cooperate and protesters are brutalized," Rev. Noé Gabriel López, director of Social Impact and Belonging, said. "You cannot call a city welcoming while you shackle its people."