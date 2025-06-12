Firefighters collecting donations for 9-year-old Northeast Philadelphia plane crash survivor

Months after a devastating plane crash tore through Northeast Philadelphia, killing seven people and injuring 22 others, firefighters are rallying behind one of its youngest survivors.

Ramesses, 9, suffered severe burns across more than 90% of his body. After CBS News Philadelphia aired an exclusive sit-down interview with his mother in Boston, members of the city's firefighters' union felt called to act.

Inside Firehouse 71, boxes filled with T-shirts, badges, pins and handwritten notes now sit ready to be delivered to the family. The donations are pouring in from fellow first responders, paramedics and everyday neighbors.

"Our members go to work and I know from experience, 30 years on the job, you never know what you're going to face," IAFF Local 22 president Mike Bresnan said. "And that's one of those things about this job."

Bresnan said social media helped connect communities from Philly to Boston, and that this effort is about more than just one drop-off.

"[With] social media, there's a lot more connections. And you see in this case, a lot of times, after the incident, they do the great job, they do what they're supposed to do, but sometimes they feel a bit of emptiness because they want to do more," he said. "You have some of the best people in the world that joins this profession because they have the biggest hearts in the world."

In the next few weeks, Philadelphia firefighters will personally deliver the donations to Ramesses and his family in Boston.

For them, this mission won't end there. Firehouse doors will remain open and donations will be accepted for as long as the family needs support.

Donations can be dropped off at the Firefighters Union Local 22 Headquarters at 415 North 5th St.