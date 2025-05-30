Philadelphia named on list targeting sanctuary jurisdictions under Trump's new executive order

Philadelphia is among dozens of cities and counties named on a list released by the Department of Homeland Security targeting sanctuary jurisdictions.

According to DHS, the list identifies cities, counties and states that are "obstructing" federal immigration laws.

The list was published as part of President Donald Trump's Executive Order 14287: Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens. The agency is calling on jurisdictions to review and revise their policies to comply with federal immigration law.

"Sanctuary jurisdictions undermine the rule of law and endanger the lives of Americans and law enforcement," DHS said in a statement.

DHS said each jurisdiction on the list will be formally notified of its noncompliance and all potential violations of federal criminal statutes. DHS said the list will be reviewed and updated regularly.

DHS said they are demanding that these jurisdictions immediately review and revise their policies to align with federal immigration laws.

We've reached out to both the mayor's office and Harrisburg for comment and have not heard back yet.

Here are the sanctuary jurisdictions in our area on the list:

Pennsylvania

Cities

Gettysburg

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

State College

York

Counties

Adams County

Allegheny County

Centre County

Chester County

Clarion County

Dauphin County

Delaware County

Lehigh County

Montgomery County

Montour County

Northampton County

New Jersey

State

Self-Identification as a State Sanctuary Jurisdiction

Counties

Burlington County

Cumberland County

Warren County

Cities

Asbury Park

Bloomfield

Camden

East Orange

Hoboken

Jersey City

Leonia

Linden

Maplewood

Montclair Township

Newark

North Bergen

Paterson

Plainfield

Prospect Park

South Orange

Trenton

Union City

Delaware

Self-Identification as a State Sanctuary Jurisdiction

Counties

New Castle County

Cities

Camden

Newark