Philadelphia named on list targeting sanctuary jurisdictions under Trump's new executive order
Philadelphia is among dozens of cities and counties named on a list released by the Department of Homeland Security targeting sanctuary jurisdictions.
According to DHS, the list identifies cities, counties and states that are "obstructing" federal immigration laws.
The list was published as part of President Donald Trump's Executive Order 14287: Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens. The agency is calling on jurisdictions to review and revise their policies to comply with federal immigration law.
"Sanctuary jurisdictions undermine the rule of law and endanger the lives of Americans and law enforcement," DHS said in a statement.
DHS said each jurisdiction on the list will be formally notified of its noncompliance and all potential violations of federal criminal statutes. DHS said the list will be reviewed and updated regularly.
DHS said they are demanding that these jurisdictions immediately review and revise their policies to align with federal immigration laws.
We've reached out to both the mayor's office and Harrisburg for comment and have not heard back yet.
Here are the sanctuary jurisdictions in our area on the list:
Pennsylvania
Cities
- Gettysburg
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
- State College
- York
Counties
- Adams County
- Allegheny County
- Centre County
- Chester County
- Clarion County
- Dauphin County
- Delaware County
- Lehigh County
- Montgomery County
- Montour County
- Northampton County
New Jersey
State
- Self-Identification as a State Sanctuary Jurisdiction
Counties
- Burlington County
- Cumberland County
- Warren County
Cities
- Asbury Park
- Bloomfield
- Camden
- East Orange
- Hoboken
- Jersey City
- Leonia
- Linden
- Maplewood
- Montclair Township
- Newark
- North Bergen
- Paterson
- Plainfield
- Prospect Park
- South Orange
- Trenton
- Union City
Delaware
- Self-Identification as a State Sanctuary Jurisdiction
Counties
- New Castle County
Cities
- Camden
- Newark