"No Kings" protest planned in Philadelphia on June 14, same day as Army parade in D.C. and Trump's birthday

On June 14, cities across the United States are planning to host "No Kings Day" events as part of a coordinated protest against the Trump administration.

Billed as a "nationwide day of defiance," organizing materials for "No Kings Day" say the protests are an opportunity for Americans to "stand together against cruelty, corruption, and authoritarianism."

The upcoming protests follow a series of nationwide rallies organized in April by "Hands Off!" and the 5050 Movement. More than 1,000 people gathered in Old City on April 19 to denounce what they considered "anti-democratic" policies by the White House.

According to organizers, "No Kings" events are committed to "nonviolent action," and anyone participating in the rallies is expected to "de-escalate any potential confrontation."

Here's what to know about the "No Kings" protest happening in Philadelphia this weekend.

When is the Philadelphia "No Kings" protest and march?

The "No Kings" protest and march happening in Philadelphia will be on Saturday, June 14. The event coincides with hundreds of rallies that are scheduled to take place in communities across the country.

Why is "No Kings Day" on June 14?

On Saturday, a large military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Army is set to take place in Washington, D.C. The parade coincides with Flag Day and President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

An Army spokesperson told CBS News it's estimated that the parade will cost between $25 million and $45 million and include more than 100 vehicles, thousands of soldiers and potentially involve 50 helicopters.

Organizers behind the national "No Kings" movement are calling the parade a "made-for-TV display of dominance" orchestrated for Trump's birthday, and are encouraging protesters to instead rally in communities outside the nation's capital.

To that end, there is no "No Kings" event in Washington, D.C. Philadelphia's "No Kings" protest is being promoted by organizers as Saturday's "major flagship march and rally."

Where is the "No Kings" protest in Philadelphia?

Saturday's "No Kings" march and rally in Center City is slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. in LOVE Park. According to the City of Philadelphia, people are expected to start gathering in the area as early as 10 a.m.

Protesters are set to then march from LOVE Park down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway toward Eakins Oval and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where a rally is scheduled from 1-3 p.m.

City officials say to expect "significant traffic delays" during this time.

Road closures, parking restrictions in effect for Philadelphia's "No Kings" march and rally

The following road closures will go into effect at 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 14 until around 5 p.m.:

Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and MLK Drive (in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art)

Kelly Drive inbound (closed at Fairmount Avenue)

Road closures in effect from 10 a.m. until approximately 1:30 p.m.:

1500-1600 Arch Street

16th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Cherry Street

1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Road closures in effect from 11:30 a.m.. until approximately 2:30 p.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway (all lanes) from 18th Street to Eakins Oval, including cross streets

Road closures in effect from 11:30 a.m.. until approximately 5 p.m.:

2200-2300 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, including cross streets

Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Kelly Drive (both directions) from Eakins Oval to Sedgley Drive

Spring Garden Street Bridge (inbound)

Drivers who violate temporary "No Parking/Stopping" signs during posted hours could have their vehicles towed or moved.

The city also said some SEPTA bus routes will be detoured from 9 a.m. until about 4 p.m.