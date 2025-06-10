Watch CBS News
Multiple people detained at anti-ICE protest in Philadelphia

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo,
Jon Claudio

/ CBS Philadelphia

Multiple protesters were detained Tuesday as dozens of people gathered in Center City to rally against the Trump administration's Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Philadelphia. 

Dozens of people gathered at 4 p.m. to protest ICE at the Federal Detention Center at 7th and Arch streets. 

Chopper 3 was over the scene and caught protesters blocking traffic, causing gridlock in the area. The protesters chanted and held signs up and down Center City streets against ICE enforcement. 

lns-chopper-7th-and-arch-ice-protest-061025-frame-57375.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Protests against ICE raids have popped up all over the United States following the protests in Los Angeles that started last Friday and prompted President Trump to mobilize the National Guard and Marines.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

