Multiple people detained at anti-ICE protest in Philadelphia

Multiple protesters were detained Tuesday as dozens of people gathered in Center City to rally against the Trump administration's Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Philadelphia.

Dozens of people gathered at 4 p.m. to protest ICE at the Federal Detention Center at 7th and Arch streets.

Chopper 3 was over the scene and caught protesters blocking traffic, causing gridlock in the area. The protesters chanted and held signs up and down Center City streets against ICE enforcement.

CBS News Philadelphia

Protests against ICE raids have popped up all over the United States following the protests in Los Angeles that started last Friday and prompted President Trump to mobilize the National Guard and Marines.

This is a developing story and will be updated.