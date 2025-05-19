Sean "Diddy" Combs trial live updates: Dawn Richard of Danity Kane back on the stand
What happened in the Diddy trial so far
- Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura completed her testimony after four days on the stand. During cross examination Friday, Combs' defense team challenged the credibility of her rape accusation. Earlier in the week, she described "freak offs" in graphic detail.
- In addition to Ventura, so far prosecutors have called a security guard who responded to the 2016 Los Angeles hotel incident involving Combs and Ventura, a man who testified he was paid to have sex with Ventura with Combs present, a special agent who photographed the scene of Combs' 2024 arrest, and Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard.
- Richard, who was on the stand when court ended Friday, testified she saw Combs attack Ventura in his kitchen.
- Combs is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion (two counts), and transportation for purposes of prostitution (two counts).
Cross-examination begins
Defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland asked Richard if her September 2024 lawsuit against Combs was still pending, which it is. The defense asked if she's changed her allegations in that lawsuit, which Richard denied.
Westmoreland asked Richard about the incident in which Combs' allegedly assaulted Ventura as she was preparing his eggs, and said her testimony in the courtroom than what was described in her lawsuit. In one instance, Richard allegedly said that Combs threw the eggs and put the pan down.
Richard was asked if she agreed there's a difference between throwing eggs and putting the pan down as opposed to hitting someone with the pan. Richard agreed.
Westmoreland asked if Richard if it has been hard for her to keep her story straight about the egg incident. Richard said no.
Westmoreland asked Richard if she recalls testifying that, after the eggs incident, Combs brought them into a room to discuss their passionate relationship. Westmoreland than questioned whether the alleged threat that followed during that conversation happened. Combs had allegedly told her and Harper they'd better not say anything, because people go missing.
Richard told Westmoreland that's the truth.
Westmoreland then showed Richard documents from her Oct. 2024 interview with the government, in which she told prosecutors that Combs said it was nothing more than a love argument.
Westmoreland said the first time Richard mentioned the people go missing remark was earlier this month, and in seven prior interviews with prosecutors, she never mentioned it. Westmoreland asked if she took that remark to be a death threat.
Richard said she did.
A death threat she didn't recall on seven separate occasions, Westmoreland said.
"Yes," Richard said.
Questions about drug use, firearms
Richard was asked if she ever observed Combs using drugs. She testified she saw him use marijuana, ketamine, cocaine, molly and ecstasy. She testified she observed him using drugs "often" in his home or at the studio.
Richard testified Combs kept drugs in a Louis Vuitton pouch or toiletry bag.
Richard said Combs offered her drugs and offered them to Ventura and Harper, and that she also saw him keep a pistol on his person. Richard testified he'd carry it to the studio, or if they went out to a club. She testified his bodyguards were also armed.
Richard testified that, like Ventura, she has filed a civil lawsuit against Combs.
"I'm expecting justice," Richard said.
With that, direct examination ended, and the defense began their cross-examination.
"I could see the fear"
Richard said Ventura had big dreams, and wanted to put out an album and do more modeling.
Combs didn't like that Richard and Harper would talk to Ventura, Richard testified. He would say her album would come out when he said it would, saying "he owned her," Richard said.
"It was always wait, wait, wait for her," Richard said on the stand. "I told her she should leave ... Cas looked torn ... like, she would listen, but I could see the fear."
"Stay the f*** out of my relationship," Combs allegedly told Richard. "Something bad will happen to you."
Richard said there were "consequences" if you didn't "stay in line" around Combs.
The president of Bad Boy records allegedly told Richard that Combs would say "it gets dark and lonely if you don't listen."
Richard testified that she decided, for her own safety, that she wouldn't interfere. Considering the violence that she witnessed Combs inflict on Ventura, a person he loved, what would he do to an employee, she told the jury.
Alleged assault at restaurant, and again during trip home
Richard testified she witnessed Combs assault Ventura at a restaurant.
"Mr. Combs punched Cassie in the stomach," Richard said.
Combs and Ventura were having a private conversation while other folks, including Richard, were all eating at the tables together, including some celebrities, members of the Bad Boy record label, and Combs' staffers, Richard said. Richard testified the president of Bad Boy records was present and he didn't intervene.
When they left the restaurant, they got into a sprinter van with Harper and Combs, with D-Roc behind the wheel. Ventura and Combs were arguing, with Ventura telling Combs she was embarrassed and he shouldn't have done that in public, Richard testified.
Combs then grabbed Ventura by the neck and slapped her in the mouth with an open hand, telling her to "shut the f*** up," Richard said.
Everyone was quiet for the rest of the ride, and D-Roc didn't respond, Richard said.
Another alleged assault and sunglasses photo
After a music festival in Central Park, Richard said she was at Combs' home in New York City when Combs allegedly "punched [Ventura] in the face."
"It was a closed fist," Richard alleged. "She came into the bathroom crying... her eye was swelling."
Combs walked off as Ventura put on makeup to try and hide her black eye, and put on sunglasses.
Prosecutors then showed a photo of Richard, Ventura and Kalenna Harper, a singer who was in the group Diddy-Dirty Money with Richard and Combs. In the photo, all three women were wearing sunglasses. It was taken the same day as the alleged assault Richard had just described. Prosecutors asked why they all wore sunglasses.
"To have solidarity," Richard answered. She told the jury it was to be a friend and support system to someone who needed it.
"He would punch her, choke her"
Richard testified she frequently saw Combs physically abuse Ventura.
"He would punch her, choke her," Richard said. "Slap her mouth."
Combs would also threaten Ventura.
"I saw him kick her," Richard said. "Punch her in the stomach."
Ventura had a quiet demeanor, Richard said on the stand, and there were moments when she was trying to stick up for herself.
Richard testified Combs' staff was present during some of the incidents.
Dawn Richard returns to the stand
Richard returned to the stand, and attorneys asked her to remind the jury what Combs said to her after she allegedly witnessed him attacking attack Ventura at his home in 2009.
Richard told the jury that Combs said what happened was because their relationship was passionate. He then allegedly went on to threaten them.
Richard testified that Combs said Ventura was OK, "and that if we said anything we could go missing."
"I was shocked, but also scared," Richard said on the stand.
Attorneys, judge discussing testimony
Prior to testimony resuming, the judge and attorneys went over some testimony and discussed some other issues.
The judge also mentioned they were waiting on a juror.
Other celebrity names in the Diddy trial
Prospective jurors were asked if they were familiar with a list of some 190 celebrities, including Michael B. Jordan, Kanye West and Mike Myers, though it wasn't clear how those people were related to the trial, if at all.
Ventura testified about dating Jordan, as well as Kid Cudi.
She said she didn't tell Combs about her relationship with Kid Cudi, but he found out after going through her phone.
She testified Combs lunged at her with a wine bottle opener, and later threatened to blow up Kid Cudi's car. She said she ended things with Kid Cui so no one would get hurt, and the three of them had a meeting to talk things through.
Ventura also testified about Combs' rivalry with Suge Knight, saying one night Combs learned Suge Knight was nearby, and he allegedly grabbed a gun and left with his security. She also spoke about going to a party at Prince's house but running out because Combs was there.
Dawn Richard's testimony
Singer Dawn Richard, of the group Danity Kane, testified Friday.
She told the court she was at Combs' home in Los Angeles to record some music when she witnessed him attack Ventura.
Ventura was cooking breakfast when Combs allegedly came downstairs saying "where the f***" were his eggs.
Richard testified she saw Combs grab the skillet and move to hit Ventura with it. Ventura fell to the ground, curled into the fetal position, and then Combs "started to punch and kick her," Richard said on the stand. "I had never seen anything like that before."
The following day, Combs invited Richard and others back to his recording studio and explained to her that what happened with Ventura in the kitchen the day before was "what people in relationships do," Richard testified.
Combs then gave them flowers, she said.
Who else is expected to take the stand?
In addition to Ventura, three other accusers are expected to testify. They have not been named publicly and will be using pseudonyms.
Jurors are expected to hear from one woman who the defense said had a three-year relationship with Combs that also turned jealous and violent, as well as former employees and an assistant.
Combs has denied all of the allegations through his lawyers, who described the women as "former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships."
Since 2023, dozens of women and men have filed lawsuits against Combs alleging sexual and physical abuse. However, the majority of those allegations are not part of the criminal case.
Recap of Cassie Ventura's testimony
Ventura concluded her testimony Friday after four days on the stand, during which she gave explicit details about her relationship with Combs, including "freak offs" and an alleged rape in 2018.
Here is a recap of what she was asked on her final day of cross examination:
Can I watch the Diddy trial?
There is no livestream of the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial, because cameras are not allowed inside federal courtrooms.
However, sketch artists are allowed.
CBS News New York's Alice Gainer is covering the trial and will provide live updates on today's testimony.
High-profile lawyers on both sides
The team prosecuting Combs is made up of eight assistant U.S. attorneys, seven of them women. They include Maurene Ryan Comey, daughter of former FBI Director James Comey.
She was one of the prosecutors in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of conspiring Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and sexually abuse teenage girls.
Combs' defense team is led by New York lawyer Marc Agnifilo, who along with his wife Karen Friedman Agnifilo is also defending Luigi Mangione in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Also on the seven-person defense team is Atlanta attorney Brian Steel, who represented Young Thug in a trial that lasted nearly two years before the rapper pleaded guilty to gang, drug and gun charges.