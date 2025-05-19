Sean "Diddy" Combs trial live updates: Dawn Richard of Danity Kane back on the stand

Alice Gainer joined CBS News New York as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers breaking, feature and general assignment stories.

Alleged gang member out on bond charged with murder, police say

Alleged gang member out on bond charged with murder, police say

First American pope brings hope to Catholic Charities of Dallas

First American pope brings hope to Catholic Charities of Dallas

New poll shows Senator Cornyn trailing AG Paxton in Republican primary for U.S. Senate

New poll shows Senator Cornyn trailing AG Paxton in Republican primary for U.S. Senate

Dive team recovers body at Lewisville Lake after search

Dive team recovers body at Lewisville Lake after search

More from CBS News

Sean "Diddy" Combs trial set to resume for Week 2

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On