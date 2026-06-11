The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup schedule and how to watch

Tickets to the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup may be scarce and very expensive, but there are several ways soccer fans can watch all 104 matches scheduled across the United States, Mexico and Canada in the tournament now underway.

"Imagine, with this World Cup, a Super Bowl every single day for five weeks," U.S. team captain Tim Ream told CBS News, adding, "It's not an accident that 5 billion people will be watching."

FOX and NBCUniversal have the broadcasting rights for the 78 games being played in the U.S., as well as the 13 apiece in Canada and Mexico. A record of 40 matches, or more than a third of the World Cup, will air during primetime on FOX, according to the broadcaster.

For Spanish-language broadcasts, every single match will air on NBC-owned Telemundo and Universo.

All matches will also be available for on-demand streaming on several platforms. Here's what to know.

How to watch the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup

Viewers with a TV antenna, or access to the FOX network channel through a smart TV, can watch 70 of the matches for free. The rest will air on Fox Sports 1, a cable channel.

Ninety-two of the 104 matches can be watched for free in Spanish on Telemundo. The rest of the matches in Spanish will air on Universo, a cable network.

For cord-cutters, the World Cup opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa, as well as the United States' opening match against Paraguay on June 12, were available to stream for free on Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox.

All matches are available to stream through FOX One, the FOX Sports app, while Peacock has exclusive Spanish-language streaming rights. All matches will also be available on other streaming providers like YouTube TV, Fubo or Hulu + Live TV, for a subscription fee.

The Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee holds a media event at SoFi Stadium on May 12, 2026, in Inglewood, California. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

You can follow World Cup news and highlights throughout the tournament at CBSSports.com.

U.S. Men's 2026 World Cup schedule

The U.S. World Cup team played three matches in the group stage. Their Group D opponents were Paraguay, Australia and Turkey, in that order.

In their first match on Friday, June 12, the U.S. defeated Paraguay 4-1 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The U.S. defeated Australia 2-0 at Lumen Seattle on Friday, June 19, to clinch their spot in the Round of 32. The U.S. lost to Turkey 3-2 in their final Group D match at SoFi.

The U.S. men won their round of 32 match on July 1 in Santa Clara, California, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0.

2026 World Cup broadcast schedule

The tournament began on June 11, with co-host Mexico playing the opener in Mexico City against South Africa. The U.S. and Canada played their first games a day later in Los Angeles and Toronto, respectively. The group stage was completed on June 27, and the knockout round began the next day.

Here is the broadcast schedule:

June 11

Mexico vs. South Africa (Group A) — Mexico City: Mexico 2, South Africa 0

vs. South Africa (Group A) — Mexico City: South Korea vs. Czechia (Group A) — Guadalajara: South Korea 2, Czechia 1

June 12

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B) — Toronto: 1-1 draw

(Group D) — Inglewood, California: U.S. 4, Paraguay 1

June 13

Qatar vs. Switzerland (Group B) — San Francisco Bay Area: 1-1 draw

Brazil vs. Morocco (Group C) — New York/New Jersey: 1-1 draw

Haiti vs. Scotland (Group C) — Boston: Scotland 1, Haiti 0

June 14

Australia vs. Turkey (Group D) — Vancouver: Australia 2, Turkey 0

vs. Turkey (Group D) — Vancouver: Germany vs. Curaçao (Group E) — Houston: Germany 7, Curaçao 1

vs. Curaçao (Group E) — Houston: Netherlands vs. Japan (Group F) — Dallas: 2-2 draw

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador (Group E) — Philadelphia: Ivory Coast 1, Ecuador 0

vs. Ecuador (Group E) — Philadelphia: Sweden vs. Tunisia (Group F) — Monterrey: Sweden 5, Tunisia 1

June 15

Spain vs. Cape Verde (Group H) — Atlanta: 0-0 draw

Belgium vs. Egypt (Group G) — Seattle: 1-1 draw

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (Group H) — Miami: 1-1 draw

Iran 2-2 draw

June 16

France vs. Senegal (Group I) — New York/New Jersey: France 3, Senegal 1

vs. Senegal (Group I) — New York/New Jersey: Iraq vs. Norway (Group I) — Boston: Iraq 1, Norway 4

(Group I) — Boston: Argentina vs. Algeria (Group J) — Kansas City: Argentina 3, Algeria 1

June 17

Austria vs. Jordan (Group J) — San Francisco Bay Area: Austria 3, Jordan 1

vs. Jordan (Group J) — San Francisco Bay Area: Portugal vs. DR Congo (Group K) — Houston: Portugal 1, DR Congo 1

England vs. Croatia (Group L) — Dallas: England 4, Croatia 2

vs. Croatia (Group L) — Dallas: Ghana vs. Panama (Group L) — Toronto: Ghana 1, Panama 0

vs. Panama (Group L) — Toronto: Colombia vs. Uzbekistan (Group K) — Mexico City: Colombia 3, Uzbekistan 1

June 18

Czechia vs. South Africa (Group A) — Atlanta: 1-1 draw

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group A) — Los Angeles: Switzerland 4, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1

vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group A) — Los Angeles: Canada vs. Qatar (Group B) — Vancouver: Canada 6, Qatar 0

vs. Qatar (Group B) — Vancouver: Mexico vs. South Korea (Group A) —Guadalajara: Mexico 1, South Korea 0

June 19

(Group D) — Seattle: U.S. 2, Australia 0

(Group D) — Seattle: Scotland vs. Morocco (Group C) — Boston: Scotland 0, Morocco 1

(Group C) — Boston: Brazil vs. Haiti (Group C) — Philadelphia: Brazil 3, Haiti 0

vs. Haiti (Group C) — Philadelphia: Turkey vs. Paraguay (Group D) — San Francisco Bay Area: Turkey 0, Paraguay 1

June 20

Netherlands vs. Sweden (Group F) — Houston: Netherlands 5, Sweden 1

vs. Sweden (Group F) — Houston: Germany vs. Ivory Coast (Group E) — Toronto: Germany 2, Ivory Coast 1

vs. Ivory Coast (Group E) — Toronto: Ecuador vs. Curaçao (Group E) — Kansas City: 0-0 draw

June 21

Tunisia vs. Japan (Group F) — Monterrey: Japan 4, Tunisia 0

(Group F) — Monterrey: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H) — Atlanta: Spain 4, Saudi Arabia 0

vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H) — Atlanta: Belgium vs. Iran (Group G) — Inglewood: 0-0 draw

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde (Group H) — Miami: 2-2 draw

New Zealand vs. Egypt (Group G) — Vancouver: Egypt 3, New Zealand 1

June 22

Argentina vs. Austria (Group J) — Dallas: Argentina 2, Austria 0

vs. Austria (Group J) — Dallas: France vs. Iraq - (Group I) — Philadelphia: France 3, Iraq 0

vs. Iraq - (Group I) — Philadelphia: Norway vs. Senegal (Group I) — New York/New Jersey: Norway 3, Senegal 2

vs. Senegal (Group I) — New York/New Jersey: Algeria vs. Jordan (Group J) — San Francisco Bay Area: Algeria 2, Jordan 1

June 23

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (Group K) — Houston: Portugal 5, Uzbekistan 0

vs. Uzbekistan (Group K) — Houston: England vs. Ghana (Group L) — Boston: 0-0 draw

Panama vs. Croatia (Group L) — Toronto: Croatia 1, Panama 0

(Group L) — Toronto: Colombia vs. DR Congo (Group K) — Guadalajara: Colombia 1, DR Congo 0

June 24

Canada vs. Switzerland (Group B) — Vancouver: Switzerland 2, Canada 1

(Group B) — Vancouver: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar (Group B) — Seattle: Bosnia and Herzegovina 3, Qatar 1

vs. Qatar (Group B) — Seattle: Morocco vs. Haiti (Group C) — Atlanta: Morocco 4, Haiti 2

vs. Haiti (Group C) — Atlanta: Scotland vs. Brazil (Group C) — Miami: Brazil 3, Scotland 0

(Group C) — Miami: Mexico vs. Czechia (Group A) — Mexico City: Mexico 3, Czechia 0

vs. Czechia (Group A) — Mexico City: South Korea vs. South Africa (Group A) — Monterrey: South Africa 1, South Korea 0

June 25

Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast (Group E) — Philadelphia: Ivory Coast 2, Curaçao 0

(Group E) — Philadelphia: Ecuador vs. Germany (Group E) — New York/New Jersey: Ecuador 2, Germany 1

vs. Germany (Group E) — New York/New Jersey: Tunisia vs. Netherlands (Group F) — Kansas City: Netherlands 3, Tunisia 1

(Group F) — Kansas City: Japan vs. Sweden (Group F) — Dallas: 1-1 draw

U.S. vs. Turkey (Group D) — Inglewood: Turkey 3, U.S. 2

(Group D) — Inglewood: Paraguay vs. Australia (Group D) — San Francisco Bay Area: 0-0 draw

June 26

Norway vs. France (Group I) — Boston: France 4, Norway 1

(Group I) — Boston: Senegal vs. Iraq (Group I) — Toronto: Senegal 5, Iraq 0

vs. Iraq (Group I) — Toronto: Uruguay vs. Spain (Group H) — Guadalajara: Spain 1, Uruguay 0

(Group H) — Guadalajara: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H) — Houston: 0-0 draw

New Zealand vs. Belgium (Group G) — Vancouver: Belgium 5, New Zealand 1

(Group G) — Vancouver: Egypt vs. Iran (Group G) — Seattle: 1-1 draw

June 27

Panama vs. England (Group L) — New York/New Jersey: England 2, Panama 0

(Group L) — New York/New Jersey: Croatia vs. Ghana (Group L) — Philadelphia: Croatia 2, Ghana 1

vs. Ghana (Group L) — Philadelphia: Colombia vs. Portugal (Group K) — Miami: 0-0 draw

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan (Group K) — Atlanta: DR Congo 3, Uzbekistan 1

vs. Uzbekistan (Group K) — Atlanta: Algeria vs. Austria (Group J) — Kansas City: 3-3 draw

Jordan vs. Argentina (Group J) — Dallas: Argentina 3, Jordan 1

2026 World Cup knockout stage schedule

Round of 32:

June 28

South Africa vs. Canada — Inglewood: Canada 1, South Africa 0

June 29

Brazil vs. Japan — Houston (Match 76): Brazil 2, Japan 1

vs. Japan — Houston (Match 76): Germany vs. Paraguay — Boston (Match 74): Germany 1, Paraguay 1; Paraguay wins on penalties

— Boston (Match 74): Netherlands vs. Morocco — Guadalupe, Mexico (Match 75): Netherlands 1, Morocco 1; Morocco wins on penalties

June 30

Ivory Coast vs. Norway — Dallas (Match 78): Ivory Coast 1, Norway 2

— Dallas (Match 78): France vs. Sweden — New Jersey (Match 77): France 3, Sweden 0

vs. Sweden — New Jersey (Match 77): Mexico vs. Ecuador — Mexico City (Match 79): Mexico 2, Ecuador 0

July 1

England vs. DR Congo — Atlanta (Match 80): England 2, DR Congo 1

vs. DR Congo — Atlanta (Match 80): Belgium vs. Senegal — Seattle (Match 82): Belgium 3, Senegal 2

vs. Senegal — Seattle (Match 82): U.S. vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina U.S. 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 0

July 2

Spain vs. Austria — Los Angeles (Match 84): Spain 3, Austria 0

vs. Austria — Los Angeles (Match 84): Portugal vs. Croatia — Toronto (Match 83): Portugal 2, Croatia 1

vs. Croatia — Toronto (Match 83): Switzerland vs. Algeria — Vancouver (Match 85) Switzerland 2, Algeria 0

July 3

Australia vs. Egypt — Dallas: Australia 1, Egypt 1; Egypt wins on penalties

— Dallas: Argentina vs. Cape Verde — Miami: Argentina 3, Cape Verde 2

vs. Cape Verde — Miami: Colombia vs. Ghana — Kansas City: Colombia 1, Ghana 0

Round of 16:

July 4

Canada vs. Morocco — Houston: Morocco 3, Canada 0

— Houston: Paraguay vs. France — Philadelphia: France 1, Paraguay 0

July 5

Brazil vs. Norway — New Jersey: Norway 2, Brazil 1

— New Jersey: Mexico vs. England — Mexico City: England 3, Mexico 2

July 6

3 p.m. ET — Portugal vs. Spain — Dallas (Match 93) [FOX, Telemundo]

8 p.m. ET — U.S. vs. Belgium— Seattle (Match 94) [FOX, Telemundo]

July 7

12:00 p.m. ET — Egypt vs. Argentina — Atlanta (Match 95) [FOX, Telemundo]

4:00 p.m. ET — Switzerland vs. Colombia — Vancouver (Match 96) [FOX, Telemundo]

Quarterfinals:

July 9

4 p.m. ET — France vs. Morocco — Boston (Match 97) [FOX, Telemundo]

July 10

3 p.m. ET — Match 93 winner vs. Match 94 winner — Los Angeles (Match 98) [FOX, Telemundo]

July 11

5 p.m. ET — Norway vs. England winner — Miami (Match 99) [FOX, Telemundo]

9 p.m. ET — Match 95 winner vs. Match 96 winner — Kansas City (Match 100) [FOX, Telemundo]

Semifinals:

July 14

3:00 p.m. ET — Winner 97 vs. Winner 98 — Dallas (Match 101) [FOX, Telemundo]

July 15

3 p.m. ET — Winner 99 vs. Winner 100 — Atlanta (Match 102) [FOX, Telemundo]

Third-place match, July 18:

5 p.m. ET — Miami [FOX, Telemundo]

World Cup Final, July 19: