2026 World Cup U.S. Men's National Team roster is announced. See who made the list.

The 26-man roster for the 2026 U.S. World Cup team was announced Tuesday, solidifying the list of the top soccer players who will represent the country on home soil in the tournament starting next month.

The U.S. is co-hosting this year's World Cup along with Canada and Mexico. The U.S. has hosted only once before, in 1994.

Official rosters must be submitted to FIFA by June 1. The squad was announced during an event in New York City on Tuesday after U.S. Men's National Team manager Mauricio Pochettino spent months evaluating players to finalize the roster.

The first U.S. game of the group stage is June 12 against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles, and the final will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

U.S. World Cup team roster

Goalkeepers:

Matt Freese

Matt Freese is a 27-year-old goalkeeper for New York City FC. It will be Freese's first time playing for the U.S. in the World Cup.

Matt Turner

Matt Turner is a 31-year-old goalkeeper for the New England Revolution. Turner was the starting goalkeeper in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Chris Brady

Chris Brady is a 22-year-old goalkeeper for the Chicago Fire. It'll be Brady's first time playing for the U.S. in the World Cup.

Defenders:

Antonee Robinson

Antonee Robinson is a 28-year-old defender for Fulham in the Premier League. Robinson was born in England, but holds American citizenship through his father. He played for the U.S. at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Sergiño Dest

Sergiño Dest is a 25-year-old defender who plays for the Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. Dest was born in the Netherlands, but holds American citizenship through his father. He played for the U.S. at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Alex Freeman

Alex Freeman is a 21-year-old right-winger for Villarreal in Spain's La Liga. Originally from Florida, this is Freeman's first World Cup.

Joe Scally

Joe Scally is a 23-year-old defender for Borussia Mönchengladbach in Germany's Bundesliga. Originally from New York, Scally played in the 2022 World Cup.

Max Arfsten

Max Arfsten is a 25-year-old winger for the Columbus Crew in the MLS. It'll be Arfsten's first time playing the World Cup.

Chris Richards

Chris Richards is a 26-year-old defender for Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Originally from Alabama, it'll be Richards first World Cup.

Tim Ream

Tim Ream is a 38-year-old defender for Charlotte FC. Ream played in the 2022 World Cup and helped lead the team to the round of 16.

Tim Ream. Adam Hunger / Getty Images

Miles Robinson

Miles Robinson is a 29-year-old defender for FC Cincinnati. It'll be Robinson's first time playing in the World Cup, as he missed the 2022 competition due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Auston Trusty

Auston Trusty is a 27-year-old defender for Scottish club Celtic. Originally from Pennsylvania, it will be Trusty's first World Cup.

Mark McKenzie

Mark McKenzie is a 27-year-old defender for French club Toulouse FC. Originally from Delaware, it'll be McKenzie's first World Cup.

Mark McKenzie during the United States World Cup roster reveal on May 26, 2026, in New York City. Adam Hunger / Getty Images

Midfielders:

Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams is a 27-year-old midfielder for Bournemouth in the Premier League. Originally from New York, Adams first played in the World Cup in 2022.

Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie is a 27-year-old midfielder for Juventus FC in Italy's Serie A. Originally from Washington but calling Texas home, McKennie helped the U.S. advance to the round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup.

Cristian Roldan

Cristian Roldan is a 30-year-old midfielder for Seattle Sounders FC. Roldan was on the 2022 World Cup roster but did not log any playing time during the tournament.

Sebastian Berhalter

Sebastian Berhalter is a 25-year-old midfielder for Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Berhalter is the son of Gregg Berhalter, the former USMNT head coach and current Chicago Fire head coach. It'll be Berhalter's first time at the World Cup.

Attacking midfielder/wingers:

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is a 27-year-old midfielder for Serie A club AC Milan. Originally from Pennsylvania, Pulisic is widely regarded as one of the most talented players for the U.S. team and is even nicknamed "Captain America." Pulisic started in all four matches of the 2022 World Cup, recording an assist and scoring a goal.

Christian Pulisic poses with his jersey during the United States World Cup roster reveal on May 26, 2026, in New York City. Adam Hunger / Getty Images

Tim Weah

Tim Weah is a 27-year-old winger for Ligue 1 club Marseille. Originally from New York, Weah is the son of legendary Liberian footballer George Weah, who is the only African to be awarded the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year. George Weah also went on to serve as president of Liberia. Tim Weah famously scored the first goal for the U.S. at the 2022 World Cup.

Malik Tillman

Malik Tillman is a 28-year-old midfielder for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. Originally from Germany, Tillman holds American citizenship through his father and will make his first World Cup appearance in June.

Gio Reyna

Gio Reyna is a 23-year-old midfielder for Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach. Originally from England, Reyna grew up in New York and is the son of two former professional soccer players, Claudio and Danielle Reyna. His 2022 World Cup appearance was marked by off-field drama as he was reportedly almost kicked off the squad due to his reaction to his ‌lack ⁠of playing time.

Brenden Aaronson

Brenden Aaronson is a 25-year-old midfielder for Leeds United in the Premier League. Originally from New Jersey, Aaronson appeared in all four games for the U.S. in the 2022 World Cup.

Alejandro Zendejas

Alejandro Zendejas is a 28-year-old winger for Club América in Mexico's Liga MX. Born in Mexico, but raised in Texas, it will be Zendejas' first time at the World Cup.

Strikers:

Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun is a 24-year-old striker for Ligue 1 club Monaco. Originally from New York, it'll be Balofun's first World Cup appearance.

Ricardo Pepi

Ricardo Pepi is a 23-year-old striker for Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. Originally from Texas, it'll be Pepi's first World Cup appearance.

Haji Wright

Haji Wright is a 28-year-old forward for Coventry City, which competes in the English Football League Championship, which is England's second division below the Premier League. Wright appeared in all four matches during the 2022 World Cup and scored a goal in the round of 16 against the Netherlands.