Trump says he may pull Todd Blanche's nomination until Cornyn and Tillis leave office

Washington — President Trump on Thursday said he has "no objection" to withdrawing Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general until Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina leave office in January, as their concerns have effectively placed Blanche's nomination process on hold.

Cornyn in particular has demanded that the Justice Department and Blanche formally put in writing that the DOJ's "anti-weaponization fund" won't return, and has demanded changes to the president's personal IRS settlement agreement related to the fund. Cornyn said he isn't prepared to vote "yes" without an agreement.

The Senate Judiciary Committee was set to vote on advancing Blanche's nomination Thursday, but late Wednesday, announced it had delayed the hearing.

Now, Mr. Trump has suggested he's willing to wait out Cornyn and Tillis.

"Todd Blanche is a STAR, and everyone knows it!" the president posted on Truth Social. "He has the potential to go down as one of the Greatest Attorney Generals of All Time. However, John Cornyn, of Texas, and Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, both of whom I refused to Endorse, and whose political careers have been ended by my action, are refusing to vote for this Great Nominee, who will remain, in any event, as Acting."

The president added. "I have no objection to temporarily withdrawing Todd's name, if they do not do the right thing, and putting him back after Cornyn and Tillis are out of office."

On Thursday, Cornyn said he received an updated offer from the Justice Department Wednesday night and sent back a counter proposal. But he said he's getting some pushback from "higher ups" at the White House.

Cornyn said he wants Blanche to recommit to what he said in his testimony about the "anti-weaponization fund" being "dead," but claimed Blanche doesn't want to put it in writing.

"We want to make sure that it remains dead, and that the president isn't given any immunity from future audits that the ordinary taxpayer would not enjoy," he told CBS News on Thursday.

Tillis seemed more optimistic about a resolution, but said he believes someone at the White House is "giving the president bad advice."

"The only reason why we wouldn't move forward with this language is because that same adviser wants to bring it back to life at some point," he said.

Cornyn also said he and Tillis aren't the only senators with concerns.

"POTUS is mistaken if he believes concerns about the provisions in his tax lawsuit settlement are limited to me and Senator Tillis," Cornyn posted on X Thursday.

GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, another outgoing Republican, said "Todd Blanche cannot give commitments that Cornyn and Tillis want."

CBS News asked Cassidy whether he would support Blanche if the vote happened today.

"I'm not going to answer that because I'm still in the information gathering stage," Cassidy said.