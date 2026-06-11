See the full U.S. men's soccer schedule for the 2026 World Cup

For the first time in 32 years, the World Cup is returning to the United States. On Friday, the U.S. Men's National Team will begin the tournament as one of three host nations alongside Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. men's team — which last appeared at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia — is set to begin its first match on the second day of the tournament.

The U.S. is in Group D and will play at least three games in the group stage in June. Their opponents and schedule are as follows:

June 12: The U.S. will face Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, at 9 p.m. ET

June 17: The U.S. faces Australia at Seattle's Lumen Field at 3 p.m. ET

June 25: The U.S. returns to SoFi to face Turkey at 10 p.m. ET

Members of the U.S. men's national soccer team pose for a team photo before an international friendly against Germany at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 6, 2026. Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Next comes the knockout stage, which begins June 28. The top two teams from each group — plus the eight third-place teams with the most points — advance to the round of 32.

If it advances, the U.S.' opponent in the knockout stage will depend on the results of the group-stage games.

If the U.S. finishes as the Group D winner, it will play on July 1 at 8 p.m. ET in Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

If it finishes as the Group D runner-up, it will play July 3 at 2 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The round of 16 will be held from July 4 to July 7, and the quarterfinals will take place from July 9 to July 10.

The semifinals will take place July 14, and the World Cup final will be on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Overall, the World Cup will feature 48 teams and 104 matches over 39 days.

You can follow World Cup news and highlights throughout the tournament at CBSSports.com.