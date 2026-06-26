U.S. men suffer first 2026 World Cup loss to Turkey before knockout round

The U.S. men's soccer team lost 3-2 to Turkey Thursday night in the 2026 World Cup, but the Americans will still advance to the Round of 32 after securing two wins in their group.

The U.S. men's team took an early lead at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, scoring within the first three minutes, but Turkey answered minutes later with its first goal of the 2026 World Cup.

Turkey's Kaan Ayhan scored on the final kick of the match for its only win of the World Cup.

The U.S. men's team had already clinched its spot in the knockout round with its 2-0 win over Australia on Friday. The U.S. dominated Paraguay 4-1 in its opener.

The only other times the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team has won two matches in a single World Cup tournament were in 1930 and 2002.

The Americans will begin the Round of 32 in Santa Clara, California, on July 1. If they win, they'll go to Seattle for the Round of 16. Win that, and it'll be off to Inglewood, California, for the quarterfinals. And if they rack up another victory, Arlington, Texas, will be calling for the semifinals.

The U.S. men have only won a single knockout-stage match in all their World Cup appearances, a 2-0 win over Mexico in 2002.

The U.S. will play in the Round of 32 against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.