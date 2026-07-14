Spain reaches World Cup final with dominant 2-0 win over France

In a match Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, featuring two of soccer's biggest heavyweights, Spain put in a masterful performance, frustrating France to the tune of a 2-0 win to advance to Sunday's World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

It marks Spain's second-ever appearance in a World Cup final. Spain won the tournament in 2010.

The Spaniards will face the winner of the second semifinal between defending champion Argentina and England, taking place Wednesday.

Spain's first goal came in the 22nd minute when Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot after Spain teenager Lamine Yamal drew a foul with a heady play.

France defender Lucas Digne was trying to collect the ball after an awkward bounce when Yamal, a day after his 19th birthday, raced in from behind to challenge in the penalty area. Yamal was kicked as Digne tried to clear the ball.

Oyarzabal's fifth goal of this year's World Cup marked the first time either of the two teams had trailed in their seven games in this tournament.

It was only the third goal allowed by France, FIFA's top-ranked team. Spain has allowed only one.

Spanish defender Pedro Porro doubled the score with a brilliant tap in past French goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the 58th minute.

Pedro Porro of Spain celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between France and Spain at Dallas Stadium on July 14, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The loss means France failed in its effort to reach its third consecutive final, after winning in 2018 and losing in a penalty shootout to Argentina four years ago.

Spain also had a free kick from just beyond the area after Adrien Rabiot drew a yellow card for a foul on Dani Olmo in the eighth minute. Alex Baena's kick went directly into the wall of French players.

Kylian Mbappé was in France's starting lineup after the striker exited in the 77th minute of the team's quarterfinal win over Morocco.

Mbappé scored his eighth goal against Morocco and entered the semifinals even with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. The 39-year-old Messi has a World Cup record 21 goals in his career, one more than the 27-year-old Mbappé.