U.S.-Iran Updates: War expands as U.S.-Saudi strikes target Iraqi militias backed by Iran
What to know about the Iran war today:
- At least 20 people were killed in joint U.S. and Saudi Arabian strikes on Iranian-backed forces in Iraq, an umbrella paramilitary group known as the Popular Mobilization Forces said Wednesday. U.S. Central Command said U.S. and Saudi forces conducted strikes on Iranian proxies in the country late Tuesday.
- Jordan's military said it intercepted a new barrage of Iranian missiles Wednesday, after the U.S. military said it had thwarted a "surprise attack" by Iran that had targeted American forces in Jordan and other countries with a barrage of missiles.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Trump at the White House Tuesday for the first time since the U.S. and Israel launched their war with Iran. An Israeli official who took part called it an "extremely positive meeting."
Saudi Arabia says strikes on Iran-backed paramilitary group in Iraq were self-defense
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday the joint strikes carried out alongside U.S. forces against Iran-backed groups in Iraq were lawful self-defense.
"These Iran-backed terrorist militias chose the path of irresponsible escalation, violating international law," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the strikes were carried out in response to previous attacks by the militia groups on Saudi Arabia.
U.S., Saudi Arabia strike Iran-backed group in Iraq, at least 10 reportedly killed
The U.S. and Saudi militaries launched airstrikes late Tuesday on Iranian-backed groups in Iraq, U.S. Central Command said, after Iran and its proxies allegedly targeted American forces over the last few days.
The U.S.-Saudi operation was aimed at "terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq," CENTCOM said in a statement posted to social media. The Saudi Ministry of Defense also confirmed that it "conducted precise and targeted strikes," citing its right to self-defense.
The Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an umbrella group of Iraqi paramilitary forces backed by Iran, said in a statement released Wednesday that at least 20 of its fighters were killed and 32 wounded. The group said its headquarters in Baghdad and six other locations were struck.
CENTCOM said the strikes were in response to more than 30 attempted drone attacks on U.S. forces and Saudi energy sites over the last three days, describing the attacks on U.S. assets as unsuccessful. Saudi Arabia said it has intercepted drones that were launched from Iraq and targeted petroleum facilities in Riyadh and the country's east.
Jordan says 5 Iranian missiles intercepted
Jordan's military said the country's air defenses intercepted five missiles launched from Iran early Wednesday. In a statement, the military said the missiles had been "intercepted and destroyed." It did not mention any casualties.
Earlier, the U.S. military said it knocked down an Iranian missile barrage and worked with Saudi Arabia's forces to strike sites in Iraq that Tehran-backed militias have used to launch attacks in recent days, shattering a brief pause in fighting.
All Iranian missiles launched against American forces in the Middle East were intercepted, U.S. Central Command said.
Iran strikes 3 oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz, state media says
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards struck and halted three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency, which is linked to the Revolutionary Guards.
"Three violating oil tankers, which ignored our warnings and continued sailing an unsafe and illegal route, were struck and brought to a halt," the Tasnim News agency reported.
It was not immediately clear if the tankers sustained any significant damage, or if there were any injuries to crewmembers from the attacks.
Earlier Tuesday, the Yemen-based Houthi militant group, which is an Iranian proxy, said it fired several ballistic missiles at a Saudi-flagged tanker in the Red Sea.
Iran launched ballistic missile attack on U.S. forces in Middle East, CENTCOM says
Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles at U.S. forces in the Middle East in what U.S. Central Command described as an "attempted surprise attack."
CENTCOM said the missiles were launched at 5:45 p.m. ET Tuesday by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. They were all "successfully intercepted," according to CENTCOM.
"U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness," CENTCOM said in its statement.
Netanyahu and Trump had "extremely positive" meeting: Source
The White House meeting between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "extremely positive," according to a senior Israeli source who accompanied Netanyahu in the meeting.
"It was an extremely positive meeting," the source said. "The Prime Minister and President held an excellent and comprehensive discussion on the key issues of the day, first and foremost Iran. The leaders reaffirmed their ironclad commitment to ensuring that Iran never has nuclear weapons."
The meeting held the potential to be tense, emphasized by Mr. Trump's comments to Fox News just before the meeting. He pushed back on a reporter's question about Netanyahu wanting to discuss Pickaxe Mountain, a supposed Iranian nuclear facility, saying, "I don't need Bibi to tell me that."
"Bibi's telling me that because he wants me to stay involved," Mr. Trump told Fox News. "I said, 'Why didn't you just tell it to me, why did you have to announce it to the world?'"
"I know exactly what's going on at Pickaxe. It's not a big problem," Mr. Trump added.
The meeting lasted for a little over an hour.