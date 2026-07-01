U.S. men beat Bosnia and Herzegovina in round of 32 for second ever World Cup knockout round win

The United States is through to the round of 16 after taking down Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, in just the second-ever win in the World Cup knockout round for the men's team — but a controversial red card will leave the national team without one of its key players for the next match.

Folarin Balogun got the scoring going with a goal in the 45th minute, sending the U.S. into the half with a 1-0 lead. It looked like Balogun had given the U.S. the lead in the 31st minute, but he was called offside, and another opportunity in stoppage time at the end of the first half bounced off the crossbar.

Folarin Balogun celebrates after scoring the U.S. men's national soccer team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

But Balogun was sent off with a red card in the 64th minute after challenging Bosnia's Tarik Muharemović and coming down on his foot, causing his ankle to roll — leaving the U.S. to play one man down for the rest of the match.

Because of the red card, Balogun will not be allowed to play in the round of 16 matchup against Belgium on July 6.

Malik Tillman added a second goal for the U.S. in the 81st minute on a perfectly struck free kick from just outside the penalty area.

This story will be updated.