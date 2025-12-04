NYPD officers involved in deadly 2024 shooting will not face criminal charges, AG's office says

Two New York City police officers involved in the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Win Rozario in March 2024 will not face criminal charges.

Rozario was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was shot and killed by officers inside his Queens home. Rozario's mother and brother were present at the time of the shooting.

AG's office releases report on Rozario's death

The officers said Rozario had advanced toward them with a pair of scissors and ignored repeated commands to put the scissors down before they opened fire, striking Rozario five times.

New York Attorney General Letitia James' Office of Special Investigation released its report on Rozario's death Thursday. It said investigators reviewed footage from body-worn cameras, a ballistics report, crime scene evidence, and recordings of 911 calls, police radio dispatches, and interviews.

The investigation concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove that the use of deadly force was justified.

The AG's office did, however, recommend the city expand its Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance Response Division pilot program and the NYPD provide more information about the program to officers.

The office also recommended the passage of Daniel's Law in New York state. The law would require the development of non-police, community-run crisis teams to respond to calls involving mental health issues, alcohol use or substance use.

The AG's office said it is not involved in the NYPD's internal disciplinary process.

Rozario's family outraged by decision

Rozario's family members repeatedly called for the officers to be charged and fired.

They released a lengthy statement through the organization the Justice Committee, expressing their outrage over the decision.

"Shame on Attorney General James. We are working-class New Yorkers who have to work to survive, and we took off work to meet with the AG's Office last night, only to learn that they are doing absolutely nothing to bring justice for Win," the statement reads, in part. "First, AG James keeps us in the dark, refusing to provide our family with an update for at least a year and a half. Then AG James has her staff tell us her decision and hand us a report of their investigation that is inconsistent with what we witnessed and the body worn camera footage and is biased toward the cops."

They added, "Every day without [Rozario] is unbearable, and now we must live with the fact that the cops who murdered him will face no criminal consequences."

The family is calling on the Civilian Complaint Review Board to schedule a disciplinary trial for the two officers, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch to fire the officers, and Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to "remove the NYPD from mental health response."

The CCRB is prosecuting a disciplinary case against the two officers involved, according to the AG's office.