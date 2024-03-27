Man fatally shot by NYPD officers in Queens

NEW YORK - A man was shot by NYPD officers in Queens Wednesday.

It happened at 1:38 p.m. inside 101-12 103rd Street in Ozone Park.

Police were responding to a call of a violent, emotionally disturbed person in the building.

Responding officers encountered a 19-year-old man armed with scissors on the second floor, and at least one officer fired shots.

He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, but died.

The officers were not injured.

