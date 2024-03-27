Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot by NYPD officers in Queens

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A man was shot by NYPD officers in Queens Wednesday. 

It happened at 1:38 p.m. inside 101-12 103rd Street in Ozone Park

Police were responding to a call of a violent, emotionally disturbed person in the building. 

Responding officers encountered a 19-year-old man armed with scissors on the second floor, and at least one officer fired shots. 

He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, but died. 

The officers were not injured. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Jesse Zanger
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 27, 2024 / 3:08 PM EDT

