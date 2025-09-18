NYPD officers involved in deadly 2024 shooting of Queens man could face disciplinary action

Two New York City police officers involved in the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old last year could potentially face disciplinary action.

Advocates are calling for the officers to be fired.

CCRB disciplinary charges served to officers, NYPD says

NYPD Officers Salvatore Alongi and Matthew Cianfrocco Tased and fatally shot 19-year-old Win Rozario on March 27, 2024, after responding to a mental health crisis call at his Queens home. The shooting happened in front of Rozario's mother and brother, and was captured on police-worn body cameras.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board substantiated disciplinary charges against the officers, and the NYPD confirms they were served to the officers on Thursday.

Body camera footage shows the moments NYPD officers shot and killed 19-year-old Queens resident Win Rozario on March 27, 2024. New York Attorney General's Office

The CCRB can't disclose what the disciplinary charges are, however, because it's still an open case within its Administrative Prosecution Unit.

The next step now is for the officers to respond and say if they'll fight the disciplinary charges at an Internal Affairs trial. If they do want to fight the charges, the NYPD will set a date for the trial.

Advocates, loved ones call for officers to be fired

Rozario's family, advocates and lawmakers gathered at police headquarters Thursday, calling for top penalties for the two officers.

"We have endured more than a year of pain, and Officers Alongi and Cianfrocco are a danger to New Yorkers," father Francis Rozario said through an interpreter.

"Police Commissioner Tisch, you must do the right thing and charge these officers and fire them," mother Notan Eva Costa said through an interpreter.

Rep. Harvey Epstein is one of nearly 40 advocates and lawmakers who wrote a letter to the NYPD and mayor Thursday, demanding that the officers be disciplined.

"The NYPD cannot respond to mental health crises. They have no skills and training and ability to do that," he said.

"This family called for help. Every step of the way, the wrong decision was made," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

In a statement, the CCRB said, "We are pleased that the NYPD has served the charges against the two accused officers, and we are prepared to present the case as it continues through our standard process for substantiated allegations of serious misconduct."

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams said, "Our deepest condolences go out to the Rozario family. Out of respect for the ongoing process, we will refrain from further comment until it has fully concluded."