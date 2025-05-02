Wildfire breaks out near Hackettstown, New Jersey, officials say avoid the area

Crews in New Jersey are responding to a wildfire that broke out Friday near Hackettstown in Warren County.

The wildfire along Route 46 is currently burning 100 acres and 0% contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

Route 46 in Independence Township is closed in both directions because of the wildfire, the Allamuchy Fire Department said.

People are being told to avoid the area as fire crews from across Warren, Sussex and Morris counties are on the scene.

Jones Road Wildfire still burning in Ocean County

It comes as firefighters continue battling the Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County, which was approximately 80% contained as of Friday.

The fire has scorched over 15,000 acres since it started on April 22

Two people were charged with arson after allegedly starting a bonfire and failing to put it out. Joseph Kling, 19, appeared in court Friday for a detention hearing. A 17-year-old was also arrested and charged with setting the fire.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.