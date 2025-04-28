Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County, N.J. still burning despite weekend rainfall

The Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey is still burning, despite hopes the weekend rain might help bring it fully under control.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service posted an update Monday afternoon, saying the fire was 75% contained after scorching 15,300 acres.

"Smoke is expected to remain present until significant rain falls over the fire area," the agency wrote. "Visitors to the area should exercise caution, as trees within the fire area may be weakened."

In an earlier update, the state forest fire service said the rain that fell Saturday varied in amounts over the northern section of the fire, while zero inches to a trace fell over the southern portion.

Jones Road Wildfire arson suspect in court this week

The wildfire broke out last Tuesday morning, forcing approximately 5,000 residents to leave their homes while power was cut in Lacey and Ocean townships for the night. The evacuations have since been lifted and roads have reopened.

State and county officials announced 19-year-old Joseph Kling was arrested on arson charges for allegedly starting a bonfire and then leaving before it was put out.

He is due back in court on Tuesday. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

So far, no injuries have been reported, but one business was destroyed in an industrial area of Lacey. Meanwhile, residents have been dealing with smoky conditions, keeping their windows closed and trying to stay safe.

New Jersey's Acting Gov. Tahesha Way said Friday that FEMA approved federal funding for the wildfire response and recovery efforts.