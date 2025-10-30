Watch CBS News
Another White Plains parking garage closes after collapse 2 weeks ago

Tony Aiello
Tony Aiello serves as a CBS News New York general assignment reporter with a focus on covering news and breaking stories in the Northern Suburbs.
Mark Prussin
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
A parking garage in White Plains, New York, has been abruptly closed by inspectors two weeks after a partial collapse at another garage in the city's downtown. 

Engineers inspecting the Galleria West parking garage on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard determined it was unsafe and shut it down Thursday, as crews moved barriers into place and put up "Garage Closed" signs.

Mayor Tom Roach said patrons were being told to remove their cars from the city-owned garage with 1,600 spaces at the old Galleria at White Plains shopping mall, which closed in 2023

Last week, a CBS News New York staff member took pictures inside the garage, showing crumbling and cracked concrete.

aiello-white-plains-par-wcbsflys-hi-res-still-00-00-1328.jpg
The Galleria West parking garage in White Plains was abruptly closed by inspectors two weeks after a partial collapse at another garage in the city's downtown. CBS News New York

Chad Ghastin, who uses the Galleria West garage, said he received an email saying it was closed "effective immediately," but no one told him to move his car. 

The Galleria East garage on the opposite side of MLK Blvd. was also inspected and determined to be safe, the mayor said. 

40 parking garages ticketed over mandatory inspections

It comes one day after CBS News New York exclusively reported 40 parking garages in White Plains were ticketed for failing to file mandatory inspection reports

On Oct. 15, the fifth floor of the Westchester One parking garage partially collapsed, damaging cars below and leaving many more stuck inside. White Plains later revealed it did not have any record of required inspections from the structure's owner, 44 S. Broadway LLC.

