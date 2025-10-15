Watch CBS News
White Plains parking garage partially collapses onto cars inside

Jesse Zanger
Emergency responders are on the scene of a partial collapse at a parking garage in White Plains. 

It happened around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on Hale Avenue and South Broadway. City officials say several roads are closed around the area.

Video shows multiple emergency vehicles near a large parking garage. A photo shows a metal beam apparently came down, along with slabs of concrete, crushing at least three cars within the garage.   

The garage is attached to the New York Life office building. 

Watch Chopper 2 over the scene

chopper-930-am-1015-hi-res-still-10-00-5215.jpg
The report of the parking garage collapse appears to be within the building on Oct. 15, 2025. The  overall structure, center, remained standing.  CBS News New York

It's not yet clear what caused Tuesday's collapse in White Plains. 

In 2023, a parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan killed one person and injured several others. That collapse prompted New York City officials to implement a new inspection program, requiring owners of some 4,000 parking garages in the city to submit reports on their garage's safety. As part of that report, an engineer is required to walk through each garage and make note of conditions. 

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

