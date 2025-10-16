Collapsed parking garage in White Plains, N.Y., was undergoing extensive repairs

A 12-story parking garage in White Plains, New York, was undergoing extensive repair work before it partially collapsed and crushed more than a dozen cars.

One day after the collapse at the nearly 50-year-old garage attached to the Westchester One office tower, exposed steel rods, called rebar, were poking through the missing concrete on several floors Thursday.

David Friedman, who owns a building near the garage, said it was undergoing substantial repairs before a portion of the fifth floor buckled Wednesday morning, leaving hundreds of cars either damaged or stuck inside.

A look at the buckled floor in a parking garage in White Plains after a partial collapse on Oct. 15, 2025. Siobhan Rossi

"We've seen quite a comprehensive concrete deck restoration project over the past five years," Friedman said.

Superstructures Incorporated, a Manhattan firm, posted picture on its website of the repair work it was involved with at the garage on Hale Avenue.

The firm would not answer questions about the partial collapse of a 1,200-square-foot section of the garage.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

Getting cars out of collapsed garage will take time, police say

Approximately 600 cars were trapped inside the parking structure as engineers assessed the danger. There were no injuries, but the situation required extensive temporary supports to shore it up.

"I cannot get my cars out of here! I wish I could take them right now," a man with several work vehicles stuck inside said.

Some vehicles were allowed to exit Thursday afternoon, but not all, as White Plains police indicated it would be a slow process.

"As the process of removing vehicles and weight from the structure begin, they have to reassess. So there could be a movement of cars and then it gets halted for a while so that they can reassess," Police Chief Joe Castelli said.

New York state law requires parking garage owners to perform structural condition assessments on a regular basis and submit them to the local municipality.

"The building department is not in receipt of an assessment for this garage," the city of White Plains said late Thursday.

Records indicate the garage is owned by a Brooklyn-based firm. We contacted the business and have not heard back at this time.