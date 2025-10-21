After partial parking garage collapse, White Plains says 40 garages failed to file required inspection reports

A week after a partial collapse at the Westchester One parking garage in White Plains, the city says a review of records shows a total of 40 additional garages have not filed required structural inspection reports.

White Plains says the owners of the 40 garages will now be ticketed for violating the city's building code.

The disclosure comes after a series of questions raised by CBS News New York.

No record of required inspections for partially collapsed garage

Last week, a 1,200-square-foot section of the fifth floor parking deck at the White Plains garage buckled and fell onto vehicles parked below. More than a dozen vehicles were damaged or destroyed.

"We're blessed that it wasn't something more tragic. If it was at 8:30 in the morning, who knows what would've happened when people were coming into work. So we're blessed that there really wasn't anybody inside the garage," White Plains Public Safety Commissioner David Chong said a few hours after the collapse.

CBS News New York

The next day, White Plains revealed it did not have any record of required inspections from the structure owner, 44 S. Broadway LLC.

Under a 2018 law, all privately owned parking structures in New York must be inspected every three years by a qualified engineer. Building owners must file the so-called Parking Garage Assessment Reports (PGARs) with the local municipality.

The Westchester One garage at 50 Hale Ave. should have been inspected in 2019, 2022, and again in 2025.

A source in Albany told us legislators expected municipalities to closely monitor compliance. "The intent was to create a system where non-compliant owners would face follow-up and consequences to ensure ongoing safety," the source said.

That apparently did not happen in White Plains.

In a prepared statement, Buildings Commissioner Damon Amadio told CBS News New York White Plains notified all private parking garage owners about the new state requirement in 2018 and followed up in 2022 with owners that did not respond. After that, "no other mailed correspondence has been sent by the Building Department," the statement said.

Garage owners will receive court appearance tickets for failure to file reports

After the Westchester One collapse, we asked White Plains for an update on compliance with the state law. That review showed 40 privately owned garages in White Plains have not filed the required reports.

The city says building enforcement staff "walked through" each of those 40 garages in the five days after the Westchester One collapse and found "no safety conditions of concern that precluded the continued utilization of the parking garages." The city will now require those garages to comply with inspection requirements.

Failure to file the required reports is a violation of the White Plains Supplemental Building Code. The city says it will issue court appearance tickets to all 40 owners that have not submitted structural assessments.

White Plains also revealed the owner of Westchester One was issued a ticket on Oct. 17 – two days after the partial collapse – for an "unsafe structure." The massive 1,800-spot garage has been boarded up and is likely to remain closed for some time.

Repair work at the structure was ongoing before the collapse. A Manhattan firm supervising that work, Superstructures, told the city it did a structural assessment of the garage in 2024. It finally filed that report with the city on Oct. 17.

White Plains says "the cause and origin of the failure" at Westchester One is still under investigation.

The last question on our list submitted to White Plains: "Did your building department drop the proverbial ball on this?"

The city did not answer.