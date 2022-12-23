Galleria at White Plains mall closing for good amid vacancies and declining sales

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Once upon a time, the Galleria at White Plains mall was one of the largest in the region and one of the most profitable in the country. But that time has come and gone.

The mall is closing its doors for good.

It was big news in 1980 when the huge shopping mall opened in the middle of downtown White Plains - a so-called "mega block" urban renewal project that presented a cold and imposing facade to the streetscape.

"At the time, it was felt to be the thing to do. It's outlived its usefulness which is evidenced by the vacancies inside," said Mayor Tom Roach.

Empty anchor stores, compounding vacancies and declining sales have convinced the mall owner to close the Galleria in March.

The decision gave long-time tenant Taj Singh just three months to relocate his store Luggage n' More.

"Of course I'm sad because, for my customers and for myself too," said Singh. "I can get another place somewhere, but I never get customers like this."

The old White Plains mall, which was torn down earlier this year, is two blocks form the Galleria site. Some of the businesses that relocated to the Galleria will have to move again.

The Galleria is likely to suffer the same fate. It will almost certainly be torn down to make way for a mix of affordable and market rate housing, with a more pedestrian-friendly design.

"We want to see things, unlike the mall, that are very inviting and welcoming and serve as a benefit to the people who live downtown, the people who work downtown. Open space, more trees," said Roach.

With a two-story H&M store and a thriving food court, the Galleria has fans who will miss it.

"I'm really disappointed because I really think it's a great place for the local people to shop and we're gonna miss the mall setting," said Kathy Barbara.

The 43rd holiday shopping season at the Galleria will be its last.