Here's the list of 40 White Plains, N.Y. parking garages that didn't file mandatory inspection reports

Dozens of parking garages in White Plains have been ticketed for failing to file mandatory inspection reports.

One of those garages suffered a partial collapse two weeks ago.

Garages owned by Metro-North Rail Road, the Dormitory Authority of the state of New York and the prestigious City Center complex are all on the list compiled by White Plains offiicals of 40 garage owners ticketed for failing to file required structural assessment reports.

The glaring oversight was discovered after the Oct. 15th collapse at the Westchester One garage. The fifth floor buckled and crushed cars on the floors below.

"A grave breach of trust"

Records show White Plains Building Department issued permits for extensive repair work at Westchester One even though the building did not file mandatory inspection reports due in 2019, 2022 and 2025.

"Just because no one was injured doesn't mean there should be no accountability," Anthony Fiorenza said.

Fiorenza is president of the Rosedale Residential Association, which wants to know how the Building Department could allow dozens of garages to skip filing the required structural assessment reports.

"The city's apparent failure to enforce a basic public safety requirement is a grave breach of trust," the Rosedale Residential Association wrote.

"How 40 ... parking garages lacked inspections in the city of White Plains is beyond me, and that's the real reason we need accountability," Fiorenza said.

He's waiting for the city's response, and so is CBS News New York.

It's not clear how many garage owners failed to do inspections, or did inspections but failed to file the required report, but all 40 have been given violation notices, and court dates in November and December.

