Cars stuck in collapsed White Plains, N.Y. parking garage slowly being removed, engineers say

Workers are boarding up the White Plains parking garage that suffered a partial collapse last week.

It's a sure sign that one of Westchester County's largest parking structures will not reopen anytime soon.

Painstaking process to remove cars from collapsed garage

Five days after the partial collapse at Westchester One, little progress has been made removing the 1,200-square-foot section of the fifth-floor parking deck that fell onto vehicles parked one floor below.

Engineers are supervising the painstaking process of removing hundreds of vehicles that were trapped inside.

"I didn't realize how much I use my car or depend on it," Joanne Kraiski said. "Now I do."

A 12-story parking garage in White Plains, New York, was undergoing extensive repair work before it partially collapsed and crushed more than a dozen cars on Oct. 15, 2025. Siobhan Rossi

Kraiski was among those allowed to retrieve their vehicle Monday, a welcome development after a weekend without wheels.

"I was kind of worried about it. I don't know what kind of condition it's going to be in, because I actually was on the fourth floor," Susan Molnar said.

Happily, Molnar's Subaru survived without a scratch.

Missing records of required inspections at parking garage

As the investigation into what caused the garage collapse continues, it has raised many questions.

New York started requiring parking structure owners to pay for and submit inspections after a 2015 ramp collapse near Syracuse.

State lawmakers expected municipalities to actively enforce compliance, but White Plains admits it has no records of inspections at the garage required from 2019, 2022 or 2025.

Last week, CBS News New York submitted a series of questions to White Plains about the Building Department's oversight of parking garages. We have not heard back at this time.

The garage's owner also did not respond to our request for comment.

Patrons say extensive repair work was underway at the garage for years. It opened in 1977.